The 'Saviour' Returns? Hillary Clinton May Speak at New York Democratic Convention

The 'Saviour' Returns? Hillary Clinton May Speak at New York Democratic Convention

As the Democratic Party braces for the looming midterms – which, according to some experts, it may lose – speculation is rife that former Secretary of State... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is expected to be among the speakers at the New York State Democratic Party Convention, reports CNBC, citing sources familiar with the situation.Party leaders will gather at the Sheraton hotel in Times Square next week for the event. Chris Melnyczuk, the chief of staff of chair of the New York State Democratic Party Jay Jacobs, didn't deny that Clinton is set to participate – but he didn't confirm it either.Clinton, who has remained tight-lipped about her potential participation, is thought to be readying a possible presidential bid for 2024. If she is indeed planning to attend the New York party convention, her standing may be elevated by the fact that the approval ratings of Biden and his VP – Kamala Harris – have fallen off a cliff of late. The POTUS' rating is lower than 40 percent for the first time since he assumed office. Clinton noted in December that, in her opinion, it was time for the Democrats to focus on what "wins elections," and not only in light of the priorities highlighted by "the so-called progressive Democrats." She has not indicated her intention to run for the Oval Office in 2024 but some political analysts said she join the race as a "saviour" of the Democratic Party amid the unpopularity of Biden and Harris. Some have already braced themselves for a possible Trump-Clinton rematch in 2024, given how Clinton herself refers to Trump (who has not announced his plans for 2024, either) as "the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination."

