International
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/netizens-embark-on-meme-spree-after-indian-cricketer-virat-kohli-out-for-duck-against-west-indies-1092938093.html
Netizens Embark on Meme Spree After Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli Out for Duck Against West Indies
Netizens Embark on Meme Spree After Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli Out for Duck Against West Indies
Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has 70 international centuries to his name; he's the fastest batsman to achieve the milestone. But since his... 11.02.2022
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089857802_0:190:3296:2044_1920x0_80_0_0_85928fd726dcc93f5e21b557fa324b51.jpg
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli became the butt of jokes on Twitter after he was out for a duck in the third one-day international (ODI) match against the West Indies in Ahmedabad city in the state of Gujarat.Kohli, who walked out to the crease after the dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma, was sent back to the pavilion for a second-ball duck by Windies pacer Alzarri Joseph as his lean patch with the willow extended to yet another game. As a result, Kohli has been made into several memes online mocking his poor form. Despite the early dismissals of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan, India posted a competitive total of 265 in 50 overs with the help of Shreyas Iyer's 80 and Rishabh Pant's 56.The West Indies batsmen, however, were no match for the Indian bowlers as the hosts defeated the visitors by 96 runs with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picking three wickets each. India clean swept the three-match series 3-0.
Netizens Embark on Meme Spree After Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli Out for Duck Against West Indies

16:15 GMT 11.02.2022
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts during the presentation ceremony after their loss on the fourth day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts during the presentation ceremony after their loss on the fourth day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021
© AP Photo / Jon Super
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has 70 international centuries to his name; he's the fastest batsman to achieve the milestone. But since his last century in November 2019, the 33-year-old has had a barren spell. On Friday, Kohli endured yet another failure.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli became the butt of jokes on Twitter after he was out for a duck in the third one-day international (ODI) match against the West Indies in Ahmedabad city in the state of Gujarat.
Kohli, who walked out to the crease after the dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma, was sent back to the pavilion for a second-ball duck by Windies pacer Alzarri Joseph as his lean patch with the willow extended to yet another game.
As a result, Kohli has been made into several memes online mocking his poor form.
© PhotoVirat Kohli Meme
Virat Kohli Meme - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
Virat Kohli Meme
© Photo
© PhotoVirat Kohli walks back
Virat Kohli walks back - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
Virat Kohli walks back
© Photo
© PhotoVirat Kohli's flop show against West Indies
Virat Kohli's flop show against West Indies - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
Virat Kohli's flop show against West Indies
© Photo
© PhotoVirat Kohli leaving ground
Virat Kohli leaving ground - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
Virat Kohli leaving ground
© Photo
© PhotoVirat Kohli goes missing
Virat Kohli goes missing - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
Virat Kohli goes missing
© Photo
Despite the early dismissals of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan, India posted a competitive total of 265 in 50 overs with the help of Shreyas Iyer's 80 and Rishabh Pant's 56.
The West Indies batsmen, however, were no match for the Indian bowlers as the hosts defeated the visitors by 96 runs with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picking three wickets each. India clean swept the three-match series 3-0.
