Netizens Embark on Meme Spree After Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli Out for Duck Against West Indies

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has 70 international centuries to his name; he's the fastest batsman to achieve the milestone. But since his... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli became the butt of jokes on Twitter after he was out for a duck in the third one-day international (ODI) match against the West Indies in Ahmedabad city in the state of Gujarat.Kohli, who walked out to the crease after the dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma, was sent back to the pavilion for a second-ball duck by Windies pacer Alzarri Joseph as his lean patch with the willow extended to yet another game. As a result, Kohli has been made into several memes online mocking his poor form. Despite the early dismissals of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan, India posted a competitive total of 265 in 50 overs with the help of Shreyas Iyer's 80 and Rishabh Pant's 56.The West Indies batsmen, however, were no match for the Indian bowlers as the hosts defeated the visitors by 96 runs with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picking three wickets each. India clean swept the three-match series 3-0.

