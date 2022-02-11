https://sputniknews.com/20220211/level-of-relations-between-russia-and-uk-is-close-to-zero-defence-minister-shoigu-says-1092941994.html

Level of Relations Between Russia and UK is Close to Zero, Defence Minister Shoigu Says

Level of Relations Between Russia and UK is Close to Zero, Defence Minister Shoigu Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The level of Russian-British relations is close to zero and it's necessary to stop escalating tensions between Moscow and NATO, Russian... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-11T14:55+0000

2022-02-11T14:55+0000

2022-02-11T14:58+0000

russia-nato row on european security

russia

uk

sergey shoigu

ben wallace

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091698627_0:0:3219:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_64bf5995ceb1977d4221658f946edf30.jpg

"This is our first meeting in the past several years. Unfortunately, the level of our cooperation is close to zero and is heading below minus, and this is what we would like to avoid. That is why I hope to discuss the most pressing issues with you without fuelling up the already existing tensions between Russia and NATO, and between Russia and Great Britain, in particular, relying on the history of our partnership and military cooperation," Shoigu said. According to the minister, the situation in Europe is becoming tenser, and Russia is not to blame. "The military-political situation in Europe is becoming tenser and tenser. And it is far from our fault. We do not quite and not always understand the reasons for this tension. However, we see it growing," Shoigu said. He also called on the West to reduce tensions in Europe and stop delivering weapons to Ukraine.The meeting between the two defence ministers comes amid a continuing escalation of tensions between Russia and NATO over the situation in Ukraine. The US, UK, and EU have been threatening Russia with severe sanctions if it invades Ukraine, while Moscow insists it has absolutely no intention of attacking anyone and rejects the allegations as groundless. Moscow, for its part, stressed that NATO's increased military activity close to its borders and active financial and technical support to Kiev presents a threat to Russia's national security.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, uk, sergey shoigu, ben wallace