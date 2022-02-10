https://sputniknews.com/20220210/uk-unveils-new-russia-sanctions-legislation-amid-ukraine-crisis-1092917837.html

The UK published new sanctions regulations Thursday expanding the list of persons and entities which may be subject to sanctions in the event that Russia invades its Ukrainian neighbour."In this regulation, an 'involved person' means a person who - a) is or has been involved in - i) destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or ii) obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, b) is owned or controlled directly or indirectly...by a person who is or has been so involved, c) is acting on behalf of or at the direction of a person who is or has been so involved, or, d) is a member of, or associated with, a person who is or has been so involved," the legislation reads.The legislation also includes US-style 'secondary sanctions', with those providing "financial services, or mak[ing] available funds, economic resources, goods or technology" to those deemed to undermine Ukraine also subject to restrictions.Anyone found to "obstruc[t] the work of international organizations in Ukraine," conduct "business with a separatist group in the Donbas region," or engage in trade in Russia's Crimea can also be sanctions.As for those "involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia," these may involve anyone "carrying on business as a Government of Russia-affiliated entity," anyone with business of potential "economic" or "strategic" significance to the Government of Russia," or those "owning or controlling directly or indirectly...or working as a director...trustee, or equivalent" of Russian government-affiliated entities or persons.The "Government of Russia" is defined in the legislation to include the presidential administration, the government, ministries, other public bodies including the armed forces and law enforcement organs, as well as the Central Bank."Strategic" sectors include chemicals, construction, defence, electronics, energy, the extraction industry, the financial services sector, information, communications and digital technologies, and transport.First Talk, Then ThreatenThe new sanctions threats were issued the same day that UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss traveled to Moscow for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov about the means to easing bilateral and regional tensions.

