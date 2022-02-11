https://sputniknews.com/20220211/jan-6-investigators-reportedly-uncover-gaps-in-trumps-white-house-call-logs--1092923874.html
Jan. 6 Investigators Reportedly Uncover Gaps in Trump's White House Call Logs
Jan. 6 Investigators Reportedly Uncover Gaps in Trump's White House Call Logs
Reports of holes in former US President Donald Trump's White House call logs come as the 9-member panel probing the deadly storming of the US Capitol await... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T00:05+0000
2022-02-11T00:05+0000
2022-02-11T00:03+0000
us house select committee
donald trump
phone
telecommunications
plot to attack u.s. capitol
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092923338_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_83d824ddc348dd95f41bdcbebda4d6ad.jpg
The US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has encountered another roadblock, after discovering a number of gaps in then-President Donald Trump's White House call log for January 6, 2021, according to a New York Times report. Per the report, only a few of the records from those hours in which the panel knows Trump was sometimes on the phone have been recovered. The committee does not, however, yet have evidence leading them to believe the Trump-era White House logs were tampered with or deleted, the report detailed. Trump was known to use his personal cell phone to speak with people, including routine conversations with aides, allies in Congress, and other confidants. The panel is expecting the delivery of personal phone records belonging to the likes of Eric Trump and former adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump, Jr. As investigators await call logs from subpoenaed telecommunications companies and the National Archives, the group has been left with scant information and no records from the several hours after he gave an inflammatory speech, according to a CNN report, citing two sources who are both familiar with the probe and have reviewed the presidential diary from January 6, 2021. Within recent weeks, it has been reported that Trump at the time mistakenly contacted Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on January 6, 2021, confusing him with Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). Lee reportedly handed the phone over to Tuberville, who spent less than 10 minutes on the phone with Trump amid the US Capitol chaos. This call was not listed in the records currently held by the January 6 panel. The US House Oversight committee has additionally announced an investigation into White House records that were not turned in to officials at the end of Trump's single term. Officials believe Trump may have improperly transferred at least 15 boxes of White House records from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. "Former President Trump and his senior advisors must also be held accountable for any violations of the law," she noted.
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/us-national-archives-readying-release-of-former-vp-pences-records-to-jan-6-panel--1092699806.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/us-house-oversight-panel-launches-probe-into-trumps-wh-records-obtained-from-his-florida-estate-1092912216.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092923338_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b0689caf7a1a8a5d65fca53e52f1eeb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us house select committee, donald trump, phone, telecommunications, plot to attack u.s. capitol, us
Jan. 6 Investigators Reportedly Uncover Gaps in Trump's White House Call Logs
Subscribe
Reports of holes in former US President Donald Trump's White House call logs come as the 9-member panel probing the deadly storming of the US Capitol await delivery of additional materials from the US National Archives and Records Administration. The group is also expecting to receive records from subpoenaed telecommunications companies.
The US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has encountered another roadblock, after discovering a number of gaps in then-President Donald Trump
's White House call log for January 6, 2021, according to a New York Times report
.
Per the report, only a few of the records from those hours in which the panel knows Trump was sometimes on the phone have been recovered.
The committee does not, however, yet have evidence leading them to believe the Trump-era White House logs were tampered with or deleted, the report detailed.
Trump was known to use his personal cell phone to speak with people, including routine conversations with aides, allies in Congress, and other confidants.
The panel is expecting the delivery of personal phone records belonging to the likes of Eric Trump and former adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump, Jr.
As investigators await call logs from subpoenaed telecommunications companies and the National Archives, the group has been left with scant information and no records from the several hours after he gave an inflammatory speech, according to a CNN report
, citing two sources who are both familiar with the probe and have reviewed the presidential diary from January 6, 2021.
Within recent weeks, it has been reported that Trump at the time mistakenly contacted Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on January 6, 2021, confusing him with Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). Lee reportedly handed the phone over to Tuberville, who spent less than 10 minutes on the phone with Trump amid the US Capitol chaos.
This call was not listed in the records currently held by the January 6 panel.
The US House Oversight committee has additionally announced an investigation into White House records that were not turned in to officials at the end of Trump's single term. Officials believe Trump may have improperly transferred at least 15 boxes of White House records from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
"I am also concerned by recent reports that while in office, President Trump repeatedly attempted to destroy presidential records, which could constitute additional serious violations of the [Presidential Records Act]," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.
"Former President Trump and his senior advisors must also be held accountable for any violations of the law," she noted.