Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
World Leaders Meet in Brest, France for One Ocean Summit
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/first-chinese-emperors-afterlife-army-gets-bigger-as-20-more-terracotta-warriors-discovered-1092932701.html
First Chinese Emperor's 'Afterlife Army' Gets Bigger as 20 More 'Terracotta Warriors' Discovered
First Chinese Emperor's 'Afterlife Army' Gets Bigger as 20 More 'Terracotta Warriors' Discovered
The so-called 'Terracotta Warriors' are life-size figures that are believed to have been built to protect the first Chinese emperor in the afterlife. 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T12:08+0000
2022-02-11T12:08+0000
china
archeology
warriors
emperor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092934122_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_92749b34838d14670a024b0671c11266.jpg
More than 20 new 'Terracotta Warriors' have been uncovered in one of the pits located on the territory of the mausoleum of Emperor Qin Shi Huang, who unified China in 221 B.C, media reported. According to Live Science, the unearthed warriors were mainly infantry and chariots, as well as a few generals, judging by their headgear. The Terracotta Army, a form of funerary art buried circa 210-209 B.C., was accidentally discovered in 1974 and has been considered among the world's most famous archaeological sites since then. Modern archaeologists believe that the army was created to serve the emperor in the afterlife.It is believed that the "afterlife army" consisted of 8,000 sculpted warriors placed in three pits about 1.6 km northeast of the mausoleum. Archaeologists have already discovered about 2,000 of the warriors that were usually buried with weapons, such as swords and crossbows. According to the Emperor Qin Shi Huang Mausoleum Site Museum's website, the warriors are often found in pieces and put back together. The same procedure awaits the newly unearthed soldiers as scientists get closer to learning something new about the Terracotta Army.
https://sputniknews.com/20200102/220-new-warriors-join-legendary-terracotta-army-ranks---report-1077924115.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092934122_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_81479940f56478bbfca3766a692fd8cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, archeology, warriors, emperor

First Chinese Emperor's 'Afterlife Army' Gets Bigger as 20 More 'Terracotta Warriors' Discovered

12:08 GMT 11.02.2022
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinExcavated terracotta figures are seen at the Museum of Terracotta Warriors and Horses of Emperor Qin Shihuang in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province in Xi'an, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018
Excavated terracotta figures are seen at the Museum of Terracotta Warriors and Horses of Emperor Qin Shihuang in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province in Xi'an, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The so-called 'Terracotta Warriors' are life-size figures that are believed to have been built to protect the first Chinese emperor in the afterlife.
More than 20 new 'Terracotta Warriors' have been uncovered in one of the pits located on the territory of the mausoleum of Emperor Qin Shi Huang, who unified China in 221 B.C, media reported.
According to Live Science, the unearthed warriors were mainly infantry and chariots, as well as a few generals, judging by their headgear.
The Terracotta Army, a form of funerary art buried circa 210-209 B.C., was accidentally discovered in 1974 and has been considered among the world's most famous archaeological sites since then. Modern archaeologists believe that the army was created to serve the emperor in the afterlife.
The Terracotta Army expands as 220 more earthenware 'warriors' are uncovered in the necropolis of the Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2020
220 New Warriors 'Join' Legendary Terracotta Army Ranks
2 January 2020, 22:17 GMT
It is believed that the "afterlife army" consisted of 8,000 sculpted warriors placed in three pits about 1.6 km northeast of the mausoleum. Archaeologists have already discovered about 2,000 of the warriors that were usually buried with weapons, such as swords and crossbows.
According to the Emperor Qin Shi Huang Mausoleum Site Museum's website, the warriors are often found in pieces and put back together. The same procedure awaits the newly unearthed soldiers as scientists get closer to learning something new about the Terracotta Army.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала