Biden's Irish Mother Refused to Sleep in Bed Queen Slept In, Author Georgia Pritchett Claims

US President Joe Biden's mother, Catherine Finnegan, also known as Jean, disliked England so much that she chose to sleep on the floor in a hotel room where the Queen had once stayed, the British author Georgia Pritchett wrote in her autobiography, according to The Guardian.The author said she heard about this episode from Joe Biden himself when they had a meeting in the White House during his term as vice-president. He recalled how his mother visited the UK and spent a night in a hotel where the Queen had once stayed.Pritchett added that Biden told her about several poems his mother had written about her hatred towards the English. "...He went off to find them and returned with hundreds of poems describing how God must smite the English and rain blood on our heads,” the author wrote, according to the paper. It is believed that Jean has had an important influence on the life of the current US president. After her husband passed away in 2002, she moved in to live with her son. Jean died in 2010 at the age of 93. At her funeral, Joe Biden reportedly said that his mother had taught him and his siblings to "never be intimidated by power, wealth or station". Georgia Pritchett is an award-winning British comedy and drama writer; she is also a co-executive producer on the HBO show Succession. Although her autobiography My Mess is a Bit of a Life, hit bookstores nearly a year ago, her references about the Bidens were noticed just recently by Alastair Campbell, the former No 10 press secretary to ex-UK prime minister Tony Blair.

