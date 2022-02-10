https://sputniknews.com/20220210/watch-man-in-india-snatched-from-jaws-of-death-while-jumping-off-moving-train--1092912500.html

WATCH Man in India Snatched From Jaws of Death While Jumping Off Moving Train

WATCH Man in India Snatched From Jaws of Death While Jumping Off Moving Train

With over 28,000 views, the video of the incident has taken the internet by storm, drawing a lot of reactions from the netizens. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-10T13:55+0000

2022-02-10T13:55+0000

2022-02-10T13:55+0000

india

viral

viral videos

viral video

rail incident

accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092911372_14:0:1424:793_1920x0_80_0_0_d9710e693020ac518d5491c7a220b654.jpg

Footage has emerged online showing a young passenger falling from a moving train in the Indian state of Telangana before being saved by workers from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) just in time. The incident occurred on Tuesday 8 February at Warangal Railway Station. The 22-year-old man reportedly boarded the wrong train by mistake before rushing to get off. The 32-second clip posted on the Ministry of Railways' Twitter account shows two RPF personnel patrolling the platform while the train slowly moves away. Much to their shock, the passenger suddenly jumps off the train, slips, and falls onto the platform. He's pulled to safety away from the train by the RPF personnel. The video of the incident has gone viral; netizens have praised the workers' safety, while others have blasted the passenger's carlessness. One user suggested installing automatic doors on trains to avoid such incidents.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, viral, viral videos, viral video, rail incident, accident