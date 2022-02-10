https://sputniknews.com/20220210/lavrov-us-uk-may-be-up-to-something-if-they-are-evacuating-embassies-staff-from-ukraine-1092908890.html

Lavrov: US, UK May Be Up to Something if They Are Evacuating Embassies' Staff From Ukraine

Both the United States and the United Kingdom have withdrawn some embassy staffers and members of their families from Ukraine over the alleged "threat" coming... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

Washington and London may be up to something if they are evacuating staffers from their embassies in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after talks with his UK counterpart Liz Truss.Both Washington and London have evacuated some embassy staffers from Ukraine. The UK said it did so due to the "growing threat" allegedly coming from Russia, and the US explained that the decision to send home its diplomats' families was made "out of an abundance of caution" in light of the tense situation over Ukraine.During his Thursday remarks, Lavrov outlined that Russia does not want to threaten anyone, instead it is Moscow that is being threatened.Lavrov also said it was "regrettable" that demands that Russia remove its troops from its own territory kept coming during the talks with Liz Truss.The Russian foreign minister also addressed claims that Moscow seeks to install a puppet "pro-Russian" government in Ukraine, saying these allegations fall in line with the series of accusations made by the West on the notorious "highly likely" pretext.Lavrov described the Western narrative regarding the situation over Ukraine as an attempt to fuel drama and "create a tragedy, that, however, looks more like a comedy".Security RowThe West continues to accuse Russia of "amassing troops" near the border with Ukraine and claim that Moscow is planning to "invade" the neighbouring country. Russia has repeatedly underlined that it isn't threatening anyone, and the "invasion" claims are nothing short of provocations. At the same time, the NATO military buildup in Eastern Europe that is seen in the wake of the purported "invasion" does raise security concerns in Moscow, the Kremlin has stressed, demanding that the West provide legal guarantees of NATO not expanding eastwards or deploying offensive weapons in Eastern Europe. Over the course of the past several weeks, Russia and the West have been engaged in a tense security dialogue. Among its recent developments, the EU has sent its response to Russian request to explain its view on security indivisibility in light of the West's reluctance to step away from the "open door" policy. Lavrov, however, said on Thursday that every country should provide its response instead of the EU crafting a "collective response", or else the dialogue might fail.Responding to Russia's demands, NATO and the US continue to insist that the alliance will not step away from its "open door" policy, and that Ukraine is free to choose its defence blocs. The UK's Liz Truss, in her turn, said on Thursday that further security talks between Russia and the West should be held, and NATO "has put proposals on the table". She also asserted that no country is undermining Russia’s security.

