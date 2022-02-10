Registration was successful!
Jurassic World Dominion: Final Episode of Trilogy Drops First Trailer
Jurassic World Dominion: Final Episode of Trilogy Drops First Trailer
The iconic science fiction adventure involving dinosaurs will come to an end this summer. 10.02.2022
Universal Pictures presented the new trailer of Jurassic World Dominion on 11 February.The trailer shows a world that has been taken over by dinosaurs four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Humans and dinos coexist and the clip shows the protagonists from the first two Jurassic World movies – Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) – alongside the main trio from the original Jurassic Park movies.Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) looks like they have a plan to help clean up the dino mess. Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) also shows up for the reunion, which is 29 years in the making. According to the director Colin Trevorrow, the Jurassic World film series will conclude after Dominion. There are six movies in the franchise: Jurassic Park (1993); The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997); Jurassic Park III (2001); Jurassic World (2015); and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). The last, Jurassic World Dominion, will be dropped in cinemas on 10 June.
Jurassic World Dominion: Final Episode of Trilogy Drops First Trailer

17:16 GMT 10.02.2022 (Updated: 17:16 GMT 12.02.2022)
The iconic science fiction adventure involving dinosaurs will come to an end this summer.
Universal Pictures presented the new trailer of Jurassic World Dominion on 11 February.
The trailer shows a world that has been taken over by dinosaurs four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Humans and dinos coexist and the clip shows the protagonists from the first two Jurassic World movies – Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) – alongside the main trio from the original Jurassic Park movies.
Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) looks like they have a plan to help clean up the dino mess. Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) also shows up for the reunion, which is 29 years in the making.
According to the director Colin Trevorrow, the Jurassic World film series will conclude after Dominion.
There are six movies in the franchise: Jurassic Park (1993); The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997); Jurassic Park III (2001); Jurassic World (2015); and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). The last, Jurassic World Dominion, will be dropped in cinemas on 10 June.
