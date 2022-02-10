https://sputniknews.com/20220210/biden-promises-to-end-nord-stream-2-and-reporting-from-canada-1092895507.html

Biden Promises to End Nord Stream 2 and Reporting From Canada

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Biden administration rebranding the ‘Build Back Better’ agenda... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

Biden Promises to End Nord Stream 2 and Reporting From Canada On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Biden administration rebranding the ‘Build Back Better’ agenda, and Sweden declaring the pandemic over.

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Biden administration rebranding the ‘Build Back Better’ agenda, and Sweden declaring the pandemic over.GUESTThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | UPenn Swim Team Controversy, Transgender Issues, and Puberty Blockers for ChildrenAdam Soos - Rebel News Journalist | Liberal Party of Canada, Alberta Province, and Truckers Getting International SupportIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the LGBTQ movement, misgendering, and the politics behind the transgender movement. Thom discussed the joylessness of transgender activists and attacks on journalists. Thom talked about the UPenn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and the Philadelphia City Council becoming involved.In the second hour, Lee and Keri Smith spoke with Adam Soos about Justin Trudeau, Canadian politics, and fighting for freedom. Adam spoke about the police in Canada and Alberta easing COVID19 restrictions. Adam talked about the legacy media in Canada and the demonization of the truckers protesting.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

