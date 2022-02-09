Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/video-of-us-cop-who-helped-rescue-dog-from-burning-car-goes-viral-1092878588.html
Video of US Cop Who Helped Rescue Dog From Burning Car Goes Viral
Video of US Cop Who Helped Rescue Dog From Burning Car Goes Viral
On 4 February, Douglas County Sheriff's Office in the state of Colorado posted a video on Facebook to honour a deputy police officer and interviewed him about... 09.02.2022
dog
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/09/1092881020_3:0:1431:803_1920x0_80_0_0_6d4e2edf2975ef018f920bab793f9c33.jpg
A nail-biting video of a pet dog trapped in a burning car and being rescued by a cop in the nick of a time has caught the attention of netizens who have been praising the officer for his bravery.In the video recorded on the bodycam of deputy police officer Michael Gregorek, the cops can be seen rushing towards the burning car. A man in a state of panic urges the policemen to rescue his dog, Hank, that is trapped inside the vehicle.With the help of a baton, Gregorek breaks the windows of the car but fails to locate the dog. He then breaks the back windscreen. The worried owner calls out to his dog, which finally appears, and the officer pulls Hank out of the car."Not much to say here! The video speaks for itself. What a phenomenal ending to a scary situation for all," the video's caption read.Netizens flocked to the comment section, expressing their admiration for the police officer.One of the netizens wrote: "Wow, what a wonderful happy ending! Great job, Deputy! You brought tears to every dog lover's eyes with this rescue!"Another commented: "Thank you for treating our dogs like valued members of our community.""Oh, this made me tear up. You didn't just save a dog, you saved the owner's heart. Nice job officer," wrote a third.
viral, viral, viral videos, viral video, dog

Video of US Cop Who Helped Rescue Dog From Burning Car Goes Viral

13:20 GMT 09.02.2022
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
On 4 February, Douglas County Sheriff's Office in the state of Colorado posted a video on Facebook to honour a deputy police officer and interviewed him about how he helped a man rescue his pet dog trapped in a burning car. The video of the incident has gone viral, with more than 470,000 views and 1,000 comments.
A nail-biting video of a pet dog trapped in a burning car and being rescued by a cop in the nick of a time has caught the attention of netizens who have been praising the officer for his bravery.
In the video recorded on the bodycam of deputy police officer Michael Gregorek, the cops can be seen rushing towards the burning car. A man in a state of panic urges the policemen to rescue his dog, Hank, that is trapped inside the vehicle.
With the help of a baton, Gregorek breaks the windows of the car but fails to locate the dog. He then breaks the back windscreen.
The worried owner calls out to his dog, which finally appears, and the officer pulls Hank out of the car.
"Not much to say here! The video speaks for itself. What a phenomenal ending to a scary situation for all," the video's caption read.
Netizens flocked to the comment section, expressing their admiration for the police officer.
One of the netizens wrote: "Wow, what a wonderful happy ending! Great job, Deputy! You brought tears to every dog lover's eyes with this rescue!"
Another commented: "Thank you for treating our dogs like valued members of our community."
"Oh, this made me tear up. You didn’t just save a dog, you saved the owner’s heart. Nice job officer," wrote a third.
