https://sputniknews.com/20220209/video-of-us-cop-who-helped-rescue-dog-from-burning-car-goes-viral-1092878588.html

Video of US Cop Who Helped Rescue Dog From Burning Car Goes Viral

Video of US Cop Who Helped Rescue Dog From Burning Car Goes Viral

On 4 February, Douglas County Sheriff's Office in the state of Colorado posted a video on Facebook to honour a deputy police officer and interviewed him about... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-09T13:20+0000

2022-02-09T13:20+0000

2022-02-09T13:20+0000

viral

viral

viral videos

viral video

dog

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/09/1092881020_3:0:1431:803_1920x0_80_0_0_6d4e2edf2975ef018f920bab793f9c33.jpg

A nail-biting video of a pet dog trapped in a burning car and being rescued by a cop in the nick of a time has caught the attention of netizens who have been praising the officer for his bravery.In the video recorded on the bodycam of deputy police officer Michael Gregorek, the cops can be seen rushing towards the burning car. A man in a state of panic urges the policemen to rescue his dog, Hank, that is trapped inside the vehicle.With the help of a baton, Gregorek breaks the windows of the car but fails to locate the dog. He then breaks the back windscreen. The worried owner calls out to his dog, which finally appears, and the officer pulls Hank out of the car."Not much to say here! The video speaks for itself. What a phenomenal ending to a scary situation for all," the video's caption read.Netizens flocked to the comment section, expressing their admiration for the police officer.One of the netizens wrote: "Wow, what a wonderful happy ending! Great job, Deputy! You brought tears to every dog lover's eyes with this rescue!"Another commented: "Thank you for treating our dogs like valued members of our community.""Oh, this made me tear up. You didn’t just save a dog, you saved the owner’s heart. Nice job officer," wrote a third.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

viral, viral, viral videos, viral video, dog