Elon Musk's Tesla Recalls Over 26,000 Cars Due to Windshield Defrosting Software Error
Elon Musk’s Tesla is recalling 26,681 vehicles due to a software error that may result in decreased windshield defrosting performance, said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday.The electric vehicle maker told US regulators that the error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator.To address the issue, Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update.Apart from recalling more than 800,000 vehicles due to an issue with the seat belt alert, earlier this month Tesla recalled 53,822 vehicles with Full Self-Driving (Beta) software because it lets vehicles roll past stop signs without coming to a complete halt.According to the NHTSA, the recall included some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, as well as 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles.It also said that entering "an all-way-stop intersection" without coming to a complete stop may carry a risk of collision.On Tuesday, two US Senate Democrats, Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey, wrote to Musk, raising "significant concerns" about Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (Beta) systems."We are deeply troubled by Tesla’s design choices that seemingly encourage unsafe driving habits", the senators penned. "These complaints and investigations paint a troubling picture: Tesla repeatedly releases software without fully considering its risks and implications, creating grave dangers for all on the roads".Wednesday's recall is the 14th done by the electric car maker since January 2021, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration records.
On 6 February, Tesla recalled 817,413 vehicles due to an issue with a seat belt alert that might not activate when the car starts and the driver hasn’t buckled the seat, which is thus not in compliance with US safety requirements.
Elon Musk’s Tesla is recalling 26,681 vehicles due to a software error that may result in decreased windshield defrosting performance, said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday.
The electric vehicle maker
told US regulators that the error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator.
To address the issue, Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update.
Apart from recalling more than 800,000 vehicles due to an issue with the seat belt alert
, earlier this month Tesla recalled 53,822 vehicles with Full Self-Driving (Beta) software because it lets vehicles roll past stop signs without coming to a complete halt.
According to the NHTSA, the recall included some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, as well as 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles
.
The official statement of the US regulator said: "A software functionality referred to as 'rolling stop' allows the vehicle to travel through all-way-stop intersections at up to 5.6 mph before coming to a complete stop, if certain conditions are first met".
It also said that entering "an all-way-stop intersection" without coming to a complete stop may carry a risk of collision.
On Tuesday, two US Senate Democrats, Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey, wrote to Musk, raising "significant concerns" about Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (Beta) systems.
"We are deeply troubled by Tesla’s design choices that seemingly encourage unsafe driving habits", the senators penned. "These complaints and investigations paint a troubling picture: Tesla repeatedly releases software without fully considering its risks and implications, creating grave dangers for all on the roads".
Wednesday's recall is the 14th done by the electric car maker since January 2021, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration records.