Tesla Unveils Updated Model S Version in Taiwan

The company launched production of its Model S in 2012, and there have not been any major changes in its design since. 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

Tesla has unveiled an updated version of the Model S during a presentation in Taiwan, with new lights and Combined Charging System (CCS) ports. The designers modified both the taillights and the headlights (which now appear to be matrix projector headlights, like on the Model 3 and Model Y). They also made some changes in the backend for the Asian version of the car, removing the trim over the license plate.At the same time, the carmaker also unveiled the new Model X but it only featured CCS port changes.Both models presented in Taiwan are expected to be the versions that the company will deliver to international markets, but some design updates may also be applied to the American variant - except for the bigger charge port.

