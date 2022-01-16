Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/tesla-unveils-updated-model-s-version-in-taiwan-1092290288.html
Tesla Unveils Updated Model S Version in Taiwan
Tesla Unveils Updated Model S Version in Taiwan
The company launched production of its Model S in 2012, and there have not been any major changes in its design since. 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
Tesla has unveiled an updated version of the Model S during a presentation in Taiwan, with new lights and Combined Charging System (CCS) ports. The designers modified both the taillights and the headlights (which now appear to be matrix projector headlights, like on the Model 3 and Model Y). They also made some changes in the backend for the Asian version of the car, removing the trim over the license plate.At the same time, the carmaker also unveiled the new Model X but it only featured CCS port changes.Both models presented in Taiwan are expected to be the versions that the company will deliver to international markets, but some design updates may also be applied to the American variant - except for the bigger charge port.
tesla model s, tesla, electric car

Tesla Unveils Updated Model S Version in Taiwan

05:33 GMT 16.01.2022
© AP Photo / David Zalubowski-In this Sunday, May 19, 2019, file photograph, a line of unsold 2019 Model S sedans sits at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo.
-In this Sunday, May 19, 2019, file photograph, a line of unsold 2019 Model S sedans sits at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© AP Photo / David Zalubowski
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The company launched production of its Model S in 2012, and there have not been any major changes in its design since.
Tesla has unveiled an updated version of the Model S during a presentation in Taiwan, with new lights and Combined Charging System (CCS) ports.
The designers modified both the taillights and the headlights (which now appear to be matrix projector headlights, like on the Model 3 and Model Y). They also made some changes in the backend for the Asian version of the car, removing the trim over the license plate.
© AP Photo / David Zalubowski The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2020 Model S sedan at a Tesla dealership Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Littleton, Colorado.
The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2020 Model S sedan at a Tesla dealership Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Littleton, Colorado. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2020 Model S sedan at a Tesla dealership Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Littleton, Colorado.
© AP Photo / David Zalubowski
At the same time, the carmaker also unveiled the new Model X but it only featured CCS port changes.
Both models presented in Taiwan are expected to be the versions that the company will deliver to international markets, but some design updates may also be applied to the American variant - except for the bigger charge port.
