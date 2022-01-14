https://sputniknews.com/20220114/to-the-moon-tesla-begins-accepting-dogecoin-payments-for-some-merchandise-1092253393.html

To the Moon: Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments for Some Merchandise

To the Moon: Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments for Some Merchandise

Last month, Elon Musk, who is widely known for being keen on cryptocurrency, promised that his company Tesla plans to allow payments in Dogecoin for some of... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-14T10:00+0000

2022-01-14T10:00+0000

2022-01-14T10:06+0000

elon musk

dogecoin

company

cryptocurrency

tesla

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092251970_0:61:1281:781_1920x0_80_0_0_02c801edda4f0c8f2ce86ce5ed1a6e10.jpg

Tesla merchandise can now be bought using the digital currency Dogecoin, the electric car maker's chief executive Elon Musk has announced in a tweet.Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" can now be bought using the cryptocurrency for 300 DOGE and 12020 DOGE, respectively, according to Tesla's website.Additionally, the "Giga Texas Belt Buckle" is available for 835 DOGE. The announcement has already led to Dogecoin's price increasing by 16%, a process that is typically described with the term "to the Moon" when it comes to a cryptocurrency's sudden growth.The company has, meanwhile, warned that it "only accepts Dogecoin" and that it "cannot receive or detect any other digital assets".Touching upon possible security risks, Tesla stressed that customers "should always be careful when making a payment in Dogecoin or in any other currency".The announcement comes after Musk, who is keen on cryptocurrency, said in mid-December that Tesla "will make some merch buyable with Doge" and will "see how it goes", something that prompted Dogecoin's price to immediately skyrocket at the time.A cryptocurrency based on the famous "doge" meme featuring a surprised Shiba-Inu, Dogecoin was introduced in 2013 and had reached a market capitalisation of over $85 billion as of May 2021.

https://sputniknews.com/20210218/new-elon-musk-tweet-sends-another-cryptocurrency-through-the-roof-1082113082.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

elon musk, dogecoin, company, cryptocurrency, tesla