To the Moon: Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments for Some Merchandise
Tesla merchandise can now be bought using the digital currency Dogecoin, the electric car maker's chief executive Elon Musk has announced in a tweet.Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" can now be bought using the cryptocurrency for 300 DOGE and 12020 DOGE, respectively, according to Tesla's website.Additionally, the "Giga Texas Belt Buckle" is available for 835 DOGE. The announcement has already led to Dogecoin's price increasing by 16%, a process that is typically described with the term "to the Moon" when it comes to a cryptocurrency's sudden growth.The company has, meanwhile, warned that it "only accepts Dogecoin" and that it "cannot receive or detect any other digital assets".Touching upon possible security risks, Tesla stressed that customers "should always be careful when making a payment in Dogecoin or in any other currency".The announcement comes after Musk, who is keen on cryptocurrency, said in mid-December that Tesla "will make some merch buyable with Doge" and will "see how it goes", something that prompted Dogecoin's price to immediately skyrocket at the time.A cryptocurrency based on the famous "doge" meme featuring a surprised Shiba-Inu, Dogecoin was introduced in 2013 and had reached a market capitalisation of over $85 billion as of May 2021.
10:00 GMT 14.01.2022 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 14.01.2022)
Last month, Elon Musk, who is widely known for being keen on cryptocurrency, promised that his company Tesla plans to allow payments in Dogecoin for some of its merchandise in the immediate future.
Tesla merchandise can now be bought using the digital currency Dogecoin, the electric car maker's chief executive Elon Musk
has announced in a tweet.
Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids"
can now be bought using the cryptocurrency for 300 DOGE and 12020 DOGE, respectively, according to Tesla's website.
Additionally, the "Giga Texas Belt Buckle" is available for 835 DOGE. The announcement has already led to Dogecoin's price increasing by 16%, a process that is typically described with the term "to the Moon" when it comes to a cryptocurrency's sudden growth.
The company has, meanwhile, warned that it "only accepts Dogecoin" and that it "cannot receive or detect any other digital assets".
"Ensure you are making your purchase with Dogecoin. Sending any other digital assets may result in the assets being lost or destroyed. Non-Dogecoin digital assets sent to Tesla will not be returned to the purchaser", the firm said.
Touching upon possible security risks, Tesla stressed that customers "should always be careful when making a payment in Dogecoin or in any other currency".
"Hackers or other similar groups might try to cause problems with the Dogecoin network or your payment that could affect your transaction. This can result in lost or stolen Dogecoin. Tesla is not responsible for any lost or stolen digital assets", the company cautioned.
The announcement comes after Musk, who is keen on cryptocurrency, said in mid-December that Tesla "will make some merch buyable with Doge" and will "see how it goes", something that prompted Dogecoin's price to immediately skyrocket at the time.
A cryptocurrency based on the famous "doge" meme featuring a surprised Shiba-Inu, Dogecoin was introduced in 2013 and had reached a market capitalisation of over $85 billion as of May 2021.