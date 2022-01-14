Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/to-the-moon-tesla-begins-accepting-dogecoin-payments-for-some-merchandise-1092253393.html
To the Moon: Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments for Some Merchandise
To the Moon: Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments for Some Merchandise
Last month, Elon Musk, who is widely known for being keen on cryptocurrency, promised that his company Tesla plans to allow payments in Dogecoin for some of... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T10:00+0000
2022-01-14T10:06+0000
elon musk
dogecoin
company
cryptocurrency
tesla
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092251970_0:61:1281:781_1920x0_80_0_0_02c801edda4f0c8f2ce86ce5ed1a6e10.jpg
Tesla merchandise can now be bought using the digital currency Dogecoin, the electric car maker's chief executive Elon Musk has announced in a tweet.Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" can now be bought using the cryptocurrency for 300 DOGE and 12020 DOGE, respectively, according to Tesla's website.Additionally, the "Giga Texas Belt Buckle" is available for 835 DOGE. The announcement has already led to Dogecoin's price increasing by 16%, a process that is typically described with the term "to the Moon" when it comes to a cryptocurrency's sudden growth.The company has, meanwhile, warned that it "only accepts Dogecoin" and that it "cannot receive or detect any other digital assets".Touching upon possible security risks, Tesla stressed that customers "should always be careful when making a payment in Dogecoin or in any other currency".The announcement comes after Musk, who is keen on cryptocurrency, said in mid-December that Tesla "will make some merch buyable with Doge" and will "see how it goes", something that prompted Dogecoin's price to immediately skyrocket at the time.A cryptocurrency based on the famous "doge" meme featuring a surprised Shiba-Inu, Dogecoin was introduced in 2013 and had reached a market capitalisation of over $85 billion as of May 2021.
https://sputniknews.com/20210218/new-elon-musk-tweet-sends-another-cryptocurrency-through-the-roof-1082113082.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092251970_78:0:1201:842_1920x0_80_0_0_43772fade3afc6fadbcc9ba74c6b69bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, dogecoin, company, cryptocurrency, tesla

To the Moon: Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments for Some Merchandise

10:00 GMT 14.01.2022 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 14.01.2022)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Cyril Ernst / DogecoinDogecoin
Dogecoin - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Cyril Ernst / Dogecoin
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, Elon Musk, who is widely known for being keen on cryptocurrency, promised that his company Tesla plans to allow payments in Dogecoin for some of its merchandise in the immediate future.
Tesla merchandise can now be bought using the digital currency Dogecoin, the electric car maker's chief executive Elon Musk has announced in a tweet.
Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" can now be bought using the cryptocurrency for 300 DOGE and 12020 DOGE, respectively, according to Tesla's website.
Additionally, the "Giga Texas Belt Buckle" is available for 835 DOGE. The announcement has already led to Dogecoin's price increasing by 16%, a process that is typically described with the term "to the Moon" when it comes to a cryptocurrency's sudden growth.
The company has, meanwhile, warned that it "only accepts Dogecoin" and that it "cannot receive or detect any other digital assets".
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, 1December 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2021
New Elon Musk Tweet Sends Another Cryptocurrency Through the Roof
18 February 2021, 07:20 GMT

"Ensure you are making your purchase with Dogecoin. Sending any other digital assets may result in the assets being lost or destroyed. Non-Dogecoin digital assets sent to Tesla will not be returned to the purchaser", the firm said.

Touching upon possible security risks, Tesla stressed that customers "should always be careful when making a payment in Dogecoin or in any other currency".

"Hackers or other similar groups might try to cause problems with the Dogecoin network or your payment that could affect your transaction. This can result in lost or stolen Dogecoin. Tesla is not responsible for any lost or stolen digital assets", the company cautioned.

The announcement comes after Musk, who is keen on cryptocurrency, said in mid-December that Tesla "will make some merch buyable with Doge" and will "see how it goes", something that prompted Dogecoin's price to immediately skyrocket at the time.
A cryptocurrency based on the famous "doge" meme featuring a surprised Shiba-Inu, Dogecoin was introduced in 2013 and had reached a market capitalisation of over $85 billion as of May 2021.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:00 GMTTo the Moon: Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments for Some Merchandise
09:48 GMTHow the Mighty are 'Fallen': Members of UK Royal Family Who Have Been Stripped of Titles
09:38 GMTIndian, Chinese Journalists Clash on Twitter Over 'Rumour' of PLA Troops Dying Due to 'Extreme Cold'
08:24 GMTEx-Communication Head for PM Johnson Apologises for Lockdown Party on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral
08:18 GMTCabinet Ministers Reportedly Reveal What BoJo Should Do to Save His Scandal-Hit Career
08:06 GMTSweden Bolsters Gotland Patrols Amid NATO-Russia Tensions
07:42 GMTOops Moment: India's BJP Politician Reaches Out to Voter Taking Bath in Viral Video
07:22 GMTBritney Spears Attacks Her Sister, Accuses Jamie of Profiting Off Her Name
06:55 GMTAustralia's Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa for Second Time
06:05 GMTEight Young Women Reportedly Accompanied Epstein on His Visits to Bill Clinton's White House
05:52 GMTNorth Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests
05:35 GMTConstruction Projects & Billions in Investments: Israel is Making Over Golan Heights
04:25 GMTChanging Horses in Midstream: Could BoJo be Replaced by Sunak & Would It Save the Day for Tories?
03:53 GMT'Anytime, Anywhere': Dr. Oz Challenges 'Petty Tyrant' Fauci to Debate on COVID-19
03:43 GMTFormer Chief of Staff to Florida State Senator Killed in Road Rage Incident
03:27 GMTKanye West Under Investigation for Allegedly Punching Autograph-Seeking Fan in Downtown Los Angeles
02:49 GMTTwo Parties Reportedly Held at 10 Downing Street as UK Quarantined, Mourned Death of Prince Phillip
02:34 GMTBiden Deploys US Military Medical Teams to Six States With Overwhelmed Hospitals
02:17 GMTRules For Thee: Djokovic Breaks All the Rules After Blasting Osaka for Skipping Media Duties
01:00 GMTEast Germany's Stasi Spied on Olaf Scholz in 1980s, Shared Intel With USSR - Reports