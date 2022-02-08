White House Top Science Adviser Dr. Eric Lander Resigns Amid Reports of Bullying

Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Director Eric Lander resigned on Monday following an investigation into reports of bullying.The announcement was later commented by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki."The President accepted Dr. Eric Lander’s resignation letter this evening with gratitude for his work at OSTP on the pandemic, the Cancer Moonshot, climate change, and other key priorities," Psaki said. "He knows that Dr. Lander will continue to make important contributions to the scientific community in the years ahead."DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Earlier reports claimed that a two-month probe in White House discovered that President Joe Biden’s top science adviser Eric Lander, had been humiliating and mocking his associates.
