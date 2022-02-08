Registration was successful!
Trump Voters Twice as Likely as Biden's to Say Ukraine Crisis 'None of US Business' – Poll
Trump Voters Twice as Likely as Biden's to Say Ukraine Crisis 'None of US Business' – Poll
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Trump voters are twice as likely as those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 to believe that the Ukraine-Russia affair is "none of... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
Forty-two percent of Trump voters say the conflict is none of America's business, 6 points more than those who believe "it’s in America’s best interests to stop Russia and help Ukraine."In contrast, 60% of Biden voters insist that it is in America’s best interests to help Ukraine, while just 20% disagree and say the conflict is none of America's business.Poll numbers show that more Trump voters now believe the US should take "neither" country’s side in the clash (49%) than those who say Washington should be Ukraine’s ally (46%). Biden voters hold the opposite view, with 67% of those polled holding the view that the US should side with Ukraine. Meanwhile, 29% prefer neutrality.The poll was conducted among 1,628 US adults from February 3-7.
Trump Voters Twice as Likely as Biden's to Say Ukraine Crisis 'None of US Business' – Poll

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Trump voters are twice as likely as those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 to believe that the Ukraine-Russia affair is "none of America's business," according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll out on Tuesday.
Forty-two percent of Trump voters say the conflict is none of America's business, 6 points more than those who believe "it’s in America’s best interests to stop Russia and help Ukraine."
In contrast, 60% of Biden voters insist that it is in America’s best interests to help Ukraine, while just 20% disagree and say the conflict is none of America's business.
Poll numbers show that more Trump voters now believe the US should take "neither" country’s side in the clash (49%) than those who say Washington should be Ukraine’s ally (46%). Biden voters hold the opposite view, with 67% of those polled holding the view that the US should side with Ukraine. Meanwhile, 29% prefer neutrality.
The poll was conducted among 1,628 US adults from February 3-7.
