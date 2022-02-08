https://sputniknews.com/20220208/protesters-against-covid-vax-mandate-in-canada-find-christian-crowdfunding-site-after-gofundme-snub-1092858104.html
Protesters Against COVID Vax Mandate in Canada Find Christian Crowdfunding Site After GoFundMe Snub
The demonstration, which attracted thousands of people, who gridlocked the Canadian capital Ottawa, has prompted mayor Jim Watson to introduce state of emergency.
The demonstration, which has attracted thousands of people who gridlocked the Canadian capital Ottawa, has prompted Mayor Jim Watson to introduce a state of emergency. The protest has also polarised the public and become one of the biggest challenges to the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Canadian truckers protesting
against COVID-19 mandates found a new crowdfunding website a few days after the popular platform GoFundMe decided to withhold CAD $10 million donated to the demonstrators' cause.
GiveSendGo, a self-proclaimed Christian website, said it would accept the donations for the so-called "Freedom Convoy" demonstration. The campaign’s goal is USD $16 million. At the moment of writing, the campaign has received USD $6,379,431.
GoFundMe’s decision to withhold donations prompted harsh criticism from conservatives in Canada and the United States, who feel tech giants are infringing on freedom of thought. Critics of the move also accused the website of bias.
Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia called on residents to report GoFundMe if they had been victimised by the platform.
Jacob Wells, the founder and CFO of GiveSendGo, accused his platform's rival of authoritarianism.
"Big Tech really has taken it upon themselves to be the arbiters of truth. And it's a place that they were never intended to be, and it's caused more damage than good. This is like the tip of the spear and what is coming in a tsunami of technology that is pushing back against this authoritarian style of social platforms where it's like these people just think that they get to control the narrative. It’s mind-blowing to me that they actually think that is the way that it ought to be, because in my perspective, it only breeds more distrust and more vitriol, more divide”, Wells said, adding that the Freedom Convoy is the largest fundraiser on GiveSendGo.
Standoff Between Demonstrators and Authorities
The ongoing demonstrations
in the capital Ottawa started after Canadian authorities introduced vaccine mandates for truck drivers in mid-January. They require all truckers crossing the nation’s border to quarantine once they return home if they are not vaccinated.
Thousands of protesters and hundreds of trucks descended upon Ottawa, bringing large parts of the city to a standstill. Demonstrations spread to other cities across Canada and received support in other countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.
However, they have had little effect on the dialogue with authorities, who in turn have accused the protesters of "boorish behaviour". Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson introduced a state of emergency, while local police said several people were arrested for disorderly conduct, and there were reports of violence as well as racial and homophobic slurs.
This prompted GoFundMe to withhold donations as the company said the demonstrations violate its policy on prohibiting the promotion of violence and harassment.
"We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity”, the crowdfunding website said in a statement.
Organisers of the protests rejected the accusations violence and harassment.
"We understand [the public’s] frustration and genuinely wish there was another way for us to get our message across. The responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians who prefer to vilify and call us names rather than engage in respectful, serious dialogue", convoy organiser Chris Barber said.
Another organiser, Tamara Lich, said she was offended by the portrayal of protesters as "racists, misogynists and even terrorists".Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
has said that the protests have to stop. The head of the government stated that Canadians are "shocked and disgusted" by some of the demonstrators' behaviour.
A recent survey by Abacus Data showed that 32 percent of respondents felt they had a lot in common with the protesters, while 68 percent said they had very little in common.