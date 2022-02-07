Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/canadian-truck-protesters-slapped-with-honking-injunction-in-98m-lawsuit-1092832038.html
Canadian Truck Protesters Slapped With Honking Injunction in $9.8m Lawsuit
Canadian Truck Protesters Slapped With Honking Injunction in $9.8m Lawsuit
The anti-vaccine mandate truckers convoy has already been robbed of $8 million in donations from supporters after crowdfunding site GoFundMe suspended their... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T22:12+0000
2022-02-07T22:12+0000
canada
covid-19
ottawa
truckers
texas
capitol hill occupation protest (chop)
gofundme
black lives matter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092831981_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f2cc4e1052d4a98a8cce9370cbe5d27c.jpg
A Canadian court has slapped an injunction on truckers protesting vaccine mandates after a group of Ottawa residents sued the convoy for honking their horns.The court order, granted on Monday, prevents the truckers from sounding their horns in the city for the next 10 days — but does not order them to disperse after more than a week in the capital.Lawyer Paul Champ, who brought the class-action lawsuit on behalf of city resident and civil servant Zexi Li, claimed the drivers were blaring their klaxons "incessantly" in a deliberate tactic "organized and planned by the Defendants to cause serious discomfort and inconvenience."Champ is claiming $4.8 million in compensation for "private nuisance" plus $5 million for "punitive damages".The truckers responded to the honking ban — by honking outside the Parliament building.The demonstrators' target is not Ottawa residents but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government who they are demanding lift the requirement for any trucker crossing the border into the US.Memes were already flying before the hearing.Authorities in the capital have been taking increasingly harsh measures against the protesters, Police have forced soup kitchens feeding the protesters to close and confiscated donations of fuel from citizens to the truckers in the sub-zero Canadian winter.On Friday, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly compared the protest to a hostile foreign "occupation", while Transport Minister Omar Alghabra called their demands "unreasonable"."I understand people are frustrated and we want to hear all points of view and I ask that they all engage with their officials," Alghabra said. "But occupying downtown, Ottawa downtown, or other cities is not going to advance their cause and its going to cause all kinds of destructions that are unnecessary and unaccepted."Online crowdfunding firm GoFundMe has come under fire for freezing some £8 million in donations from individuals to support the convoy, only belatedly offering automatic refunds after accusations that it would divert the money to charity causes favoured by liberals who oppose the vaccine mandate protest.Critics of that decision have pointed out GoFundMe allowed donations to the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), also known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), in Seattle, Washington state in 202O.CHOP saw Black Lives Matter (BLM) supporters and anarchists take over the city's inner Capitol Hill district on June 8 that year and declare it a police-free zone in response to the death of George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis. Crime rapidly soared in the area but Mayoress Jenny Durkan refused to give police authority to clear the area until two teenagers were shot, one fatally, on June 29. They were the fifth and sixth shooting victims inside the CHOP in 10 days.Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton tweeted on Saturday that he had ordered an investigation into the firm for potential fraud.
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/ted-cruz-urges-us-authorities-to-investigate-gofundme-for-seizing-canadian-trucker-convoy-funds-1092807853.html
canada
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092831981_194:0:2923:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bff19f6eacdd199dbf1994a84ed164ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, covid-19, ottawa, truckers, texas, capitol hill occupation protest (chop) , gofundme, black lives matter

Canadian Truck Protesters Slapped With Honking Injunction in $9.8m Lawsuit

22:12 GMT 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / PATRICK DOYLETruckers and supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa
Truckers and supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / PATRICK DOYLE
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The anti-vaccine mandate truckers convoy has already been robbed of $8 million in donations from supporters after crowdfunding site GoFundMe suspended their account — prompting Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton to launch a probe into the firm.
A Canadian court has slapped an injunction on truckers protesting vaccine mandates after a group of Ottawa residents sued the convoy for honking their horns.
The court order, granted on Monday, prevents the truckers from sounding their horns in the city for the next 10 days — but does not order them to disperse after more than a week in the capital.
Lawyer Paul Champ, who brought the class-action lawsuit on behalf of city resident and civil servant Zexi Li, claimed the drivers were blaring their klaxons "incessantly" in a deliberate tactic "organized and planned by the Defendants to cause serious discomfort and inconvenience."
Champ is claiming $4.8 million in compensation for "private nuisance" plus $5 million for "punitive damages".
"The non-stop blaring horns have caused unbearable torment in the sanctity of their own homes," Champ alleged, saying the noise was "constant and excruciatingly loud" for some 6,000 residents of the area near the parliament and government buildings.
The truckers responded to the honking ban — by honking outside the Parliament building.
The demonstrators' target is not Ottawa residents but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government who they are demanding lift the requirement for any trucker crossing the border into the US.
Memes were already flying before the hearing.
© Paul Joseph WatsonSatirical meme criticising a lawsuit against protesting Canadian truckers in Ottawa for honking their horns.
Satirical meme criticising a lawsuit against protesting Canadian truckers in Ottawa for honking their horns. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Satirical meme criticising a lawsuit against protesting Canadian truckers in Ottawa for honking their horns.
© Paul Joseph Watson
© Garland NixonMeme in support of Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandates and critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Meme in support of Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandates and critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Meme in support of Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandates and critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
© Garland Nixon
Authorities in the capital have been taking increasingly harsh measures against the protesters, Police have forced soup kitchens feeding the protesters to close and confiscated donations of fuel from citizens to the truckers in the sub-zero Canadian winter.
On Friday, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly compared the protest to a hostile foreign "occupation", while Transport Minister Omar Alghabra called their demands "unreasonable".
"I understand people are frustrated and we want to hear all points of view and I ask that they all engage with their officials," Alghabra said. "But occupying downtown, Ottawa downtown, or other cities is not going to advance their cause and its going to cause all kinds of destructions that are unnecessary and unaccepted."
FILE PHOTO: Trucks sit parked on Wellington Street near the Parliament Buildings as truckers and their supporters take part in a convoy to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 29, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
Ted Cruz Urges US Authorities to Investigate GoFundMe for Seizing Canadian Trucker Convoy Funds
Yesterday, 23:21 GMT
Online crowdfunding firm GoFundMe has come under fire for freezing some £8 million in donations from individuals to support the convoy, only belatedly offering automatic refunds after accusations that it would divert the money to charity causes favoured by liberals who oppose the vaccine mandate protest.
Critics of that decision have pointed out GoFundMe allowed donations to the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), also known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), in Seattle, Washington state in 202O.
CHOP saw Black Lives Matter (BLM) supporters and anarchists take over the city's inner Capitol Hill district on June 8 that year and declare it a police-free zone in response to the death of George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis. Crime rapidly soared in the area but Mayoress Jenny Durkan refused to give police authority to clear the area until two teenagers were shot, one fatally, on June 29. They were the fifth and sixth shooting victims inside the CHOP in 10 days.
Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton tweeted on Saturday that he had ordered an investigation into the firm for potential fraud.
"Patriotic Texans donated to Canadian truckers’ worthy cause using GoFundMe", Paxton wrote. "This BLM-backing company went woke, froze the funds, and failed to deliver Texans’ money. Today I assembled a team to investigate their potential fraud & deception. Texas donors will get Justice!"
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese