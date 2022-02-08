https://sputniknews.com/20220208/prince-william-rumoured-to-be-supportive-of-uk-monarchs-wish-to-make-camilla-queen-consort-1092842968.html

Prince William Rumoured to Be 'Supportive' of UK Monarch's Wish to Make Camilla Queen Consort

Late last week, Prince Charles and his spouse Camilla, through a spokesperson, pointed out that they were "touched and honoured by Her Majesty's words" about... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

Prince William is "supportive" of Queen Elizabeth II's wish to make Camilla Parker-Bowles, the second wife of Prince Charles, Queen Consort, the Daily Mail has cited an unnamed source as saying.Another insider told the newspaper that while the Duke of Cambridge was not part of the final decision-making process on the matter, he had discussed the issue with his father and then gave his blessing.According to the source, the Duke "sees that Camilla had made his father happy and it is something he has come to terms with".The claims come after the 95-year-old UK monarch, in her Platinum Jubilee Address late Saturday, wrote that it was her "sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service".After Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, palace representatives assured members of the public that his second wife would not take on the title of Princess of Wales out of respect for the late Princess Diana. It was also promised that Camilla would become Charles's Princess Consort, not Queen.According to Clarence House sources, the change in plan was not the result of a plot to create Queen Camilla, but rather a case of "natural progression" as the monarch's daughter-in-law had successfully carried out royal duties and grew closer to the family over the past 17 years.Last year a YouGov poll revealed that 42 percent of UK respondents feel that Camilla should become Princess Consort, while 26 percent insisted that she shouldn't receive any title at all.

