Prince William Rumoured to Be 'Supportive' of UK Monarch's Wish to Make Camilla Queen Consort
Prince William Rumoured to Be 'Supportive' of UK Monarch's Wish to Make Camilla Queen Consort
Late last week, Prince Charles and his spouse Camilla, through a spokesperson, pointed out that they were "touched and honoured by Her Majesty's words" about... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
Prince William is "supportive" of Queen Elizabeth II's wish to make Camilla Parker-Bowles, the second wife of Prince Charles, Queen Consort, the Daily Mail has cited an unnamed source as saying.Another insider told the newspaper that while the Duke of Cambridge was not part of the final decision-making process on the matter, he had discussed the issue with his father and then gave his blessing.According to the source, the Duke "sees that Camilla had made his father happy and it is something he has come to terms with".
Late last week, Prince Charles and his spouse Camilla, through a spokesperson, pointed out that they were "touched and honoured by Her Majesty's words" about the upcoming role of the monarch's daughter-in-law.
Prince William is "supportive" of Queen Elizabeth II's wish
to make Camilla Parker-Bowles, the second wife of Prince Charles, Queen Consort, the Daily Mail
has cited an unnamed source as saying.
Another insider told the newspaper that while the Duke of Cambridge was not part of the final decision-making process on the matter, he had discussed the issue with his father and then gave his blessing.
"None of this can have been easy" for Prince William, the insider said, adding that "there were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla's marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn't have the best relationship with his father back then".
According to the source, the Duke "sees that Camilla had made his father happy and it is something he has come to terms with".
William's "relationship with the Prince of Wales is better than it ever has been. He is not particularly close to his stepmother [Camilla] but they get on perfectly well and are quite the blended family now. He also respects his grandmother [the Queen] and her judgment more than anything in the world. If it is right for her, then it will be right for him", the insider added.
The claims come after the 95-year-old UK monarch, in her Platinum Jubilee Address late Saturday, wrote that it was her "sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service".
"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me", the Queen added.
After Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, palace representatives assured members of the public that his second wife would not take on the title of Princess of Wales out of respect for the late Princess Diana. It was also promised that Camilla would become Charles's Princess Consort, not Queen.
According to Clarence House sources, the change in plan was not the result of a plot to create Queen Camilla, but rather a case of "natural progression" as the monarch's daughter-in-law had successfully carried out royal duties and grew closer to the family over the past 17 years.
Last year a YouGov poll revealed that 42 percent of UK respondents feel that Camilla should become Princess Consort, while 26 percent insisted that she shouldn't receive any title at all.