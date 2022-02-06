Registration was successful!
Queen Elizabeth II Announces Her 'Sincere Wish' For Camilla to Receive Title of Queen Consort
2022-02-06T00:23+0000
2022-02-06T00:23+0000
queen elizabeth ii
camilla, duchess of cornwall
uk royal family
Alexandra Kashirina
00:23 GMT 06.02.2022
© AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
Britian's Prince Charles, left, reacts with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
Alexandra Kashirina
Queen Elizabeth gave an address on the occasion of the first-ever Platinum Jubilee of a British monarch, which is to be officially celebrated on Sunday. The date will mark 70 years since the beginning of her reign.
Queen Elizabeth II, in her Platinum Jubilee Address late Saturday, asked that Camilla Parker-Bowles, the second wife of Prince Charles, receive the title of Queen Consort after Charles ascends the throne.

“It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort, the Queen wrote.

A Clarence House spokesman said the “Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were ‘touched and honoured’ by the Queen's words”, according to the BBC.
It was not expected that the Queen would grant the Duchess of Cornwall this title. The royal rules stipulate that the crown prince's wife automatically becomes Queen when he succeeds to the throne, but given the “uncertainty about public opinion”, Camilla was set to instead become “Princess Consort".
References to her as Princess Consort however disappeared from the website of Prince Charles in 2018 amid rumors that they “infuriated” him, and he was said to be “insisting” on Camilla having the title of Queen Consort.
Britain's Prince Harry arrives at the gardens at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
Home Office Won't Yield to Prince Harry in Legal Battle Over His Police Protection in UK: Report
23 January, 05:52 GMT
In the past, male consorts have usually received other titles, such as the late Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year, who held the title of Prince Consort, not King. Meanwhile, Camila is likely “to have a fully-fledged royal role beside Charles.”
The Queen's recent endorsement came after she announced earlier that Camilla would become a member of the Order of the Garter - the highest order of chivalry.
On February 5, the Queen hosted a reception at Sandringham on the occasion of the anniversary of her accession to the throne in 1952. The reception at Sandringham Palace was the largest public event the Queen has attended since the reception at Windsor Castle in October.
