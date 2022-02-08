Pope Francis Says He 'Wanted to Become Butcher' as He Appears on Talk Show for the First Time
© AFP 2022 / ANDREAS SOLAROPope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter's Square at the Vatican on July 4, 2021.
The head of the Catholic Church said he is "not so much a saint", like popes before him, and answered personal questions, appearing on live TV from the Vatican.
Pope Francis has just marked his first appearance on a talk show during his almost nine years at the helm of the Catholic Church, making an appearance on one of Italy's most popular TV programmes, "Che Tempo Che Fa". The pontiff gave an hour-long online interview to host Fabio Fazio, in which he shared a lot of personal matters.
The Holy Father joked about his occupational preferences, saying that as a boy he thought about becoming a butcher.
The Pope also noted his deep passion for tango as he was recently spotted visiting a record store in Rome. Someone "who doesn't dance the tango isn't from Buenos Aires", Pope Francis said laughing.
© AP Photo / Remo CasilliPope Francis celebrates Holy Mass for the community of the faithful of Myanmar residents in Rome, at the Vatican, Sunday, on 16 May 2021.
He added that despite his position he still has a few loyal friends: those "who help me, who know my life as a normal person — not that I am normal, no. I have my abnormalities — but like an ordinary man who has friends".
"In fact, I need friends", he said. "That's one of the reasons why I didn't go to live in the papal apartment because the popes before me were saints and I couldn't do it — I'm not so much a saint. I need human relationships, that's why I live in this hotel, Santa Marta, where you find people to talk to, you find friends. It's easier for me".
The Pope addressed political issues as well, saying that migrants coming to Europe should be welcomed and integrated into society.
"Each country must say how many migrants they can take", he said, urging more solidarity for people who are hoping to find a better life in Europe. "This is an internal political problem".
At the end of the interview, the Holy Father asked those who don't pray to "at least send me good thoughts, I need the closeness of people".