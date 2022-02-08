Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220208/pope-francis-says-he-wanted-to-become-butcher-as-he-appears-on-talk-show-for-the-first-time-1092846574.html
Pope Francis Says He 'Wanted to Become Butcher' as He Appears on Talk Show for the First Time
Pope Francis Says He 'Wanted to Become Butcher' as He Appears on Talk Show for the First Time
The head of the Catholic Church said he is "not so much a saint", like popes before him, and answered personal questions, appearing on live TV from the... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-08T11:28+0000
2022-02-08T11:28+0000
pope francis
pope francis
italy
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083307743_0:0:2552:1437_1920x0_80_0_0_15642afdb3752c1733fc1c8236ec5f94.jpg
Pope Francis has just marked his first appearance on a talk show during his almost nine years at the helm of the Catholic Church, making an appearance on one of Italy's most popular TV programmes, "Che Tempo Che Fa". The pontiff gave an hour-long online interview to host Fabio Fazio, in which he shared a lot of personal matters. The Holy Father joked about his occupational preferences, saying that as a boy he thought about becoming a butcher.The Pope also noted his deep passion for tango as he was recently spotted visiting a record store in Rome. Someone "who doesn't dance the tango isn't from Buenos Aires", Pope Francis said laughing.He added that despite his position he still has a few loyal friends: those "who help me, who know my life as a normal person — not that I am normal, no. I have my abnormalities — but like an ordinary man who has friends".The Pope addressed political issues as well, saying that migrants coming to Europe should be welcomed and integrated into society.At the end of the interview, the Holy Father asked those who don't pray to "at least send me good thoughts, I need the closeness of people".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083307743_142:0:2410:1701_1920x0_80_0_0_b326f95bd66cc95f2f8e63f0c1ba19c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pope francis, pope francis, italy, europe

Pope Francis Says He 'Wanted to Become Butcher' as He Appears on Talk Show for the First Time

11:28 GMT 08.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREAS SOLAROPope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter's Square at the Vatican on July 4, 2021.
Pope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter's Square at the Vatican on July 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREAS SOLARO
Subscribe
The head of the Catholic Church said he is "not so much a saint", like popes before him, and answered personal questions, appearing on live TV from the Vatican.
Pope Francis has just marked his first appearance on a talk show during his almost nine years at the helm of the Catholic Church, making an appearance on one of Italy's most popular TV programmes, "Che Tempo Che Fa". The pontiff gave an hour-long online interview to host Fabio Fazio, in which he shared a lot of personal matters.
The Holy Father joked about his occupational preferences, saying that as a boy he thought about becoming a butcher.
The Pope also noted his deep passion for tango as he was recently spotted visiting a record store in Rome. Someone "who doesn't dance the tango isn't from Buenos Aires", Pope Francis said laughing.
© AP Photo / Remo CasilliPope Francis celebrates Holy Mass for the community of the faithful of Myanmar residents in Rome, at the Vatican, Sunday, on 16 May 2021.
Pope Francis celebrates Holy Mass for the community of the faithful of Myanmar residents in Rome, at the Vatican, Sunday, on 16 May 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
Pope Francis celebrates Holy Mass for the community of the faithful of Myanmar residents in Rome, at the Vatican, Sunday, on 16 May 2021.
© AP Photo / Remo Casilli
He added that despite his position he still has a few loyal friends: those "who help me, who know my life as a normal person — not that I am normal, no. I have my abnormalities — but like an ordinary man who has friends".

"In fact, I need friends", he said. "That's one of the reasons why I didn't go to live in the papal apartment because the popes before me were saints and I couldn't do it — I'm not so much a saint. I need human relationships, that's why I live in this hotel, Santa Marta, where you find people to talk to, you find friends. It's easier for me".

The Pope addressed political issues as well, saying that migrants coming to Europe should be welcomed and integrated into society.

"Each country must say how many migrants they can take", he said, urging more solidarity for people who are hoping to find a better life in Europe. "This is an internal political problem".

At the end of the interview, the Holy Father asked those who don't pray to "at least send me good thoughts, I need the closeness of people".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese