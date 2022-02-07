https://sputniknews.com/20220207/us-olympic-skier-survives-horrifying-crash-during-second-run-1092834259.html

U.S. Olympic Skier Survives Horrifying Crash During Second Run

U.S. Olympic Skier Survives Horrifying Crash During Second Run

Nina O’Brien’s chance to win a medal in the giant slalom, an alpine skiing discipline, was dashed when the U.S. Olympic skier clipped one of the two final... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-07T22:32+0000

2022-02-07T22:32+0000

2022-02-07T22:32+0000

olympic games

ski jumping

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092743359_0:174:3021:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_67d0a482da345dd6b67600ea3f459438.jpg

Medical personnel attended to O’Brien for nearly ten minutes before she was stretchered off the bottom of the hill. It is reportedly believed that she suffered a leg injury after her leg was seen bent at an awkward angle. Her competitors looked on with shock and concern after they saw her crash.A U.S. ski team spokesperson said O’Brien was alert and responsive. “She’s a fighter. She was worried about delaying the race. And also she wanted to know how fast she was skiing.”The 24 year-old was in sixth place after her opening run, but Swedish skier Sara Hector walked away with the event’s gold medal. Hector, who is 29 years-old, has competed at six World Championships while winning her first World Cup in 2014 for giant slalom in Austria.O’Brien apparently had “no idea” when she crashed that many other skiers also failed to finish. Her teammate Mikaela Shiffrin, the 26 year-old two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time world champion in slalom, ended her race just seconds after it started when she crashed, leading to her disqualification.The Olympians have now entered day three of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which have proceeded despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a major backlash by human rights groups in response to China’s alleged genocide of the Uyghur people and other majority-Muslim ethnic groups in the north-western region of Xinjiang.It is believed by human rights groups that China has imprisoned more than 1 million Uyghurs people against their will in what the Chinese government has referred to as “re-education camps.” Evidence allegedly suggests Uyghurs are suffering from forced labor, sexual abuse, torture and that Uyghur women are being forcibly sterilized.The U.S. is just one of several countries that have accused China of committing genocide against the Uyghur people, and the groups Amnesty and Human Rights Watch have also published reports accusing China of the crimes.The U.S. did not send an official delegation of dignitaries to the Winter Olympics following its diplomatic boycott in response to China’s human rights violations, specifically citing the "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.”White House press secretary Jen Psaki offered her support for the American athletes competing in the 2022 Games during Monday’s press briefing. “We wanted to note Team USA has our full support.”It was also reported that CNN’s signal was briefly blocked in China when Selina Wang made a move to report on the swirling controversy concerning Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. The former Olympian had accused Vice Premier Zhang Gaol, a retired Chinese Communist Party official, of coercing her into sex.That accusation made by Peng was also immediately deleted from Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform. The accusation is being seen as a #MeToo movement attempt that has been subsequently blocked and swept under the rug by the Chinese government.The International Olympics Committee has also suffered criticism from international human rights groups for their handling of the situation, in which it is believed that they assisted the Chinese government in their efforts to silence Peng.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

olympic games, ski jumping, sport