Supplying Ukraine With Bayraktar Drones Could Harm Turkey - Vatan Party Chairman

ANKARA,(Sputnik) - The Ukraine-Turkey cooperation on the supply of Bayraktar drones to Kiev forces is a big mistake that could lead to negative consequences... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

"The supply of Bayraktar drones by Turkey to Ukraine is a big mistake, our party has repeatedly stated this. This weaponry will ultimately be used not only against Russia, but also against Turkey itself," Perincek warned.At the start of this month, Kiev and Ankara signed an agreement that envisions a significant expansion of the production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine. The deal was inked during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kiev.Ukraine uses the Turkish-made Bayraktar drones in its military operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics in the southeast (Donbas).

