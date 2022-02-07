Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/supplying-ukraine-with-bayraktar-drones-could-harm-turkey---vatan-party-chairman-1092808375.html
Supplying Ukraine With Bayraktar Drones Could Harm Turkey - Vatan Party Chairman
Supplying Ukraine With Bayraktar Drones Could Harm Turkey - Vatan Party Chairman
ANKARA,(Sputnik) - The Ukraine-Turkey cooperation on the supply of Bayraktar drones to Kiev forces is a big mistake that could lead to negative consequences
"The supply of Bayraktar drones by Turkey to Ukraine is a big mistake, our party has repeatedly stated this. This weaponry will ultimately be used not only against Russia, but also against Turkey itself," Perincek warned.At the start of this month, Kiev and Ankara signed an agreement that envisions a significant expansion of the production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine. The deal was inked during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kiev.Ukraine uses the Turkish-made Bayraktar drones in its military operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics in the southeast (Donbas).
00:52 GMT 07.02.2022
© AP Photo / DHA A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© AP Photo / DHA
ANKARA,(Sputnik) - The Ukraine-Turkey cooperation on the supply of Bayraktar drones to Kiev forces is a big mistake that could lead to negative consequences for Ankara, Dogu Perincek, the Turkish Patriotic (Vatan) Party chairman, told Sputnik.
"The supply of Bayraktar drones by Turkey to Ukraine is a big mistake, our party has repeatedly stated this. This weaponry will ultimately be used not only against Russia, but also against Turkey itself," Perincek warned.
At the start of this month, Kiev and Ankara signed an agreement that envisions a significant expansion of the production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine. The deal was inked during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kiev.
Ukraine uses the Turkish-made Bayraktar drones in its military operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics in the southeast (Donbas).
