https://sputniknews.com/20220207/russias-kamila-valieva-becomes-first-woman-to-land-quad-jump-at-olympics-1092812472.html

Russia's Kamila Valieva Becomes First Woman to Ever Land Quad Jump at Olympics

Russia's Kamila Valieva Becomes First Woman to Ever Land Quad Jump at Olympics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva became the first woman in Olympic history to perform a quadruple jump leading the Russian... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-07T06:09+0000

2022-02-07T06:09+0000

2022-02-07T06:16+0000

2022 winter olympics

olympic winter games 2022

ice skating

figure skating

russia

china

2022 winter olympic games in beijing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092812415_0:33:3523:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_3f4856dab8a6d5bf57c5525a23a0389c.jpg

The United States team took a silver medal and Japan won bronze.Valieva performed a quadruple jump, four-time spinning in the air, at the beginning of her programme followed by a quadruple toe loop in the combination, but then fell on another attempt at a quadruple toe loop.Valieva is the acting Russian and European champion in figure skating, holding world records in both short and free programmes. Valieva represents Sambo-70 sports and education centre and trains under the guidance of Eteri Tutberidze.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022 winter olympics, olympic winter games 2022, ice skating, figure skating, russia, china