Russia's Kamila Valieva Becomes First Woman to Ever Land Quad Jump at Olympics

The United States team took a silver medal and Japan won bronze.Valieva performed a quadruple jump, four-time spinning in the air, at the beginning of her programme followed by a quadruple toe loop in the combination, but then fell on another attempt at a quadruple toe loop.Valieva is the acting Russian and European champion in figure skating, holding world records in both short and free programmes. Valieva represents Sambo-70 sports and education centre and trains under the guidance of Eteri Tutberidze.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva became the first woman in Olympic history to perform a quadruple jump leading the Russian national figure skating team to the gold medal at the Beijing Games on Monday.
