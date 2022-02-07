Registration was successful!
International
2022-02-07
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
2022-02-07T06:09+0000
2022-02-07T06:16+0000
2022 winter olympics
olympic winter games 2022
ice skating
figure skating
russia
china
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
2022 winter olympics, olympic winter games 2022, ice skating, figure skating, russia, china

Russia's Kamila Valieva Becomes First Woman to Ever Land Quad Jump at Olympics

06:09 GMT 07.02.2022 (Updated: 06:16 GMT 07.02.2022)
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLEWomen Single Skating. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. 7 February 2022
Women Single Skating. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. 7 February 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva became the first woman in Olympic history to perform a quadruple jump leading the Russian national figure skating team to the gold medal at the Beijing Games on Monday.
The United States team took a silver medal and Japan won bronze.
Valieva performed a quadruple jump, four-time spinning in the air, at the beginning of her programme followed by a quadruple toe loop in the combination, but then fell on another attempt at a quadruple toe loop.
© REUTERS / Aleksandra SzmigielKamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee after winning gold during the flower ceremony. 7 February 2022.
Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee after winning gold during the flower ceremony. 7 February 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee after winning gold during the flower ceremony. 7 February 2022.
© REUTERS / Aleksandra Szmigiel
Valieva is the acting Russian and European champion in figure skating, holding world records in both short and free programmes. Valieva represents Sambo-70 sports and education centre and trains under the guidance of Eteri Tutberidze.
