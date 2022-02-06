Superstar Programme: Actor Ben Stiller Amazed by Russian Figure Skater's Olympic Performance

Comedy legend Ben Stiller expressed his respect for Russian figure skater Mark Kondratiuk for his performance at the Olympic Games in Beijing. The actor was inspired by the programme dedicated to the classic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, so he took his emotions right to Twitter.The post struck quite a chord on the Russian segment of Twitter, as netizens replied thanking Stiller for his support and posted clips of Kondratiuk as well as some memes.
The Hollywood star, who produced the sports comedy "Blades of Glory" back in the day, seemed to be genuinely impressed by the Russian ice skating team in Beijing.
Comedy legend Ben Stiller expressed his respect for Russian figure skater Mark Kondratiuk for his performance at the Olympic Games in Beijing. The actor was inspired by the programme dedicated to the classic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, so he took his emotions right to Twitter.