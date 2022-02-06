Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COVID Sceptics Protest Against Pandemic Restrictions in Rotterdam, Netherlands
- Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/superstar-programme-actor-ben-stiller-amazed-by-russian-figure-skaters-olympic-performance-1092797758.html
Superstar Programme: Actor Ben Stiller Amazed by Russian Figure Skater's Olympic Performance
Superstar Programme: Actor Ben Stiller Amazed by Russian Figure Skater's Olympic Performance
The Hollywood star, who produced the sports comedy "Blades of Glory" back in the day, seemed to be genuinely impressed by the Russian ice skating team in... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T11:54+0000
2022-02-06T11:55+0000
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
ice skating
figure skating
2022 winter olympics
olympic winter games 2022
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092798069_0:153:3096:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_080da644322e05b07f81240cb6a3632f.jpg
Comedy legend Ben Stiller expressed his respect for Russian figure skater Mark Kondratiuk for his performance at the Olympic Games in Beijing. The actor was inspired by the programme dedicated to the classic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, so he took his emotions right to Twitter.The post struck quite a chord on the Russian segment of Twitter, as netizens replied thanking Stiller for his support and posted clips of Kondratiuk as well as some memes.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092798069_184:0:2913:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1c8c70171c95f37125f1c91ca93fa908.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ice skating, figure skating, 2022 winter olympics, olympic winter games 2022

Superstar Programme: Actor Ben Stiller Amazed by Russian Figure Skater's Olympic Performance

11:54 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 11:55 GMT 06.02.2022)
© REUTERS / Aleksandra SzmigielMark Kondratiuk of the Russian Olympic Committee performing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Mark Kondratiuk of the Russian Olympic Committee performing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© REUTERS / Aleksandra Szmigiel
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Hollywood star, who produced the sports comedy "Blades of Glory" back in the day, seemed to be genuinely impressed by the Russian ice skating team in Beijing.
Comedy legend Ben Stiller expressed his respect for Russian figure skater Mark Kondratiuk for his performance at the Olympic Games in Beijing. The actor was inspired by the programme dedicated to the classic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, so he took his emotions right to Twitter.
© Photo : Ben StillerA screenshot of Ben Stiller's tweet, dedicated to Russian skater Mark Kondratiuk.
A screenshot of Ben Stiller's tweet, dedicated to Russian skater Mark Kondratiuk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
A screenshot of Ben Stiller's tweet, dedicated to Russian skater Mark Kondratiuk.
© Photo : Ben Stiller
The post struck quite a chord on the Russian segment of Twitter, as netizens replied thanking Stiller for his support and posted clips of Kondratiuk as well as some memes.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese