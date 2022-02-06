https://sputniknews.com/20220206/superstar-programme-actor-ben-stiller-amazed-by-russian-figure-skaters-olympic-performance-1092797758.html

Superstar Programme: Actor Ben Stiller Amazed by Russian Figure Skater's Olympic Performance

Superstar Programme: Actor Ben Stiller Amazed by Russian Figure Skater's Olympic Performance

The Hollywood star, who produced the sports comedy "Blades of Glory" back in the day, seemed to be genuinely impressed by the Russian ice skating team in... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-06T11:54+0000

2022-02-06T11:54+0000

2022-02-06T11:55+0000

2022 winter olympic games in beijing

ice skating

figure skating

2022 winter olympics

olympic winter games 2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092798069_0:153:3096:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_080da644322e05b07f81240cb6a3632f.jpg

Comedy legend Ben Stiller expressed his respect for Russian figure skater Mark Kondratiuk for his performance at the Olympic Games in Beijing. The actor was inspired by the programme dedicated to the classic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, so he took his emotions right to Twitter.The post struck quite a chord on the Russian segment of Twitter, as netizens replied thanking Stiller for his support and posted clips of Kondratiuk as well as some memes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

ice skating, figure skating, 2022 winter olympics, olympic winter games 2022