International
Rihanna to Marry A$AP Rocky After Their Baby is Born, Report Says
Rihanna to Marry A$AP Rocky After Their Baby is Born, Report Says
The couple started dating in November 2020, and last Monday Rihanna announced their first baby is on the way. 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
rihanna
barbados
baby
wedding
Pop icon Rihanna, who recently announced she is pregnant, said she wants to marry her boyfriend A$AP Rocky after their child is born, "to be with him forever", The Mirror has reported. A source told the newspaper that "Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP", and that they will be married for sure since the rapper "is her forever person".The source also shared the probable date and place for the ceremony.According to the source, Barbados PM Mia Mottley, who previously declared Rihanna a national hero, could be the baby's godmother.
Rihanna, left, and ASAP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
The couple started dating in November 2020, and last Monday Rihanna announced their first baby is on the way.
Pop icon Rihanna, who recently announced she is pregnant, said she wants to marry her boyfriend A$AP Rocky after their child is born, "to be with him forever", The Mirror has reported. A source told the newspaper that "Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP", and that they will be married for sure since the rapper "is her forever person".

"They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional... She has told pals she wants to be with him forever, and he has said the same", the source noted.

The source also shared the probable date and place for the ceremony.

"There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won't be before the baby is born... The wedding will be in Barbados as they both have family there, it's the place that brought them together, and holds a very special place in their hearts".

According to the source, Barbados PM Mia Mottley, who previously declared Rihanna a national hero, could be the baby's godmother.
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
