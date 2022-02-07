Rihanna to Marry A$AP Rocky After Their Baby is Born, Report Says

Pop icon Rihanna, who recently announced she is pregnant, said she wants to marry her boyfriend A$AP Rocky after their child is born, "to be with him forever", The Mirror has reported. A source told the newspaper that "Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP", and that they will be married for sure since the rapper "is her forever person".The source also shared the probable date and place for the ceremony.According to the source, Barbados PM Mia Mottley, who previously declared Rihanna a national hero, could be the baby's godmother.
The couple started dating in November 2020, and last Monday Rihanna announced their first baby is on the way.
"They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional... She has told pals she wants to be with him forever, and he has said the same", the source noted.
The source also shared the probable date and place for the ceremony.
"There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won't be before the baby is born... The wedding will be in Barbados as they both have family there, it's the place that brought them together, and holds a very special place in their hearts".