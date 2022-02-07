https://sputniknews.com/20220207/rihanna-to-marry-aap-rocky-after-their-baby-is-born-report-says-1092810138.html

Rihanna to Marry A$AP Rocky After Their Baby is Born, Report Says

The couple started dating in November 2020, and last Monday Rihanna announced their first baby is on the way. 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

Pop icon Rihanna, who recently announced she is pregnant, said she wants to marry her boyfriend A$AP Rocky after their child is born, "to be with him forever", The Mirror has reported. A source told the newspaper that "Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP", and that they will be married for sure since the rapper "is her forever person".The source also shared the probable date and place for the ceremony.According to the source, Barbados PM Mia Mottley, who previously declared Rihanna a national hero, could be the baby's godmother.

