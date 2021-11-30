https://sputniknews.com/20211130/shine-like-a-diamond-barbados-declares-rihanna-national-hero-as-island-becomes-republic---videos-1091128564.html

'Shine Like a Diamond': Barbados Declares Rihanna National Hero as Island Becomes Republic - Videos

'Shine Like a Diamond': Barbados Declares Rihanna National Hero as Island Becomes Republic - Videos

Barbados officially became a republic, removing UK Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in a formal ceremony on Tuesday, which was attended by her son Prince... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-30T05:28+0000

2021-11-30T05:28+0000

2021-11-30T05:28+0000

world

rhianna

queen elizabeth ii

barbados

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082553898_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0e77605fc822bf75e14b31d36fab827c.jpg

The island nation of Barbados has declared Rihanna a national hero at its republican celebrations in Bridgetown. Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old superstar would be conferred with the honour of National Hero of Barbados to cheers. Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who attended the formal inauguration of Barbados' first-ever president, Dame Sandra Mason, was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley.The singer was born on the Caribbean island and appointed Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary by her home country's government in 2018. She was tasked with promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.The island nation of Barbados, which is located in the Caribbean Sea, has officially become a republic, ditching UK Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

barbados

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

world, rhianna, queen elizabeth ii, barbados