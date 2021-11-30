Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/shine-like-a-diamond-barbados-declares-rihanna-national-hero-as-island-becomes-republic---videos-1091128564.html
'Shine Like a Diamond': Barbados Declares Rihanna National Hero as Island Becomes Republic - Videos
'Shine Like a Diamond': Barbados Declares Rihanna National Hero as Island Becomes Republic - Videos
Barbados officially became a republic, removing UK Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in a formal ceremony on Tuesday, which was attended by her son Prince... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
world
rhianna
queen elizabeth ii
barbados
The island nation of Barbados has declared Rihanna a national hero at its republican celebrations in Bridgetown. Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old superstar would be conferred with the honour of National Hero of Barbados to cheers. Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who attended the formal inauguration of Barbados' first-ever president, Dame Sandra Mason, was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley.The singer was born on the Caribbean island and appointed Ambassador Extraordinary &amp; Plenipotentiary by her home country's government in 2018. She was tasked with promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.The island nation of Barbados, which is located in the Caribbean Sea, has officially become a republic, ditching UK Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.
world, rhianna, queen elizabeth ii, barbados

'Shine Like a Diamond': Barbados Declares Rihanna National Hero as Island Becomes Republic - Videos

05:28 GMT 30.11.2021
Singer Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
Singer Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© AP Photo / Joel C Ryan
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
Barbados officially became a republic, removing UK Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in a formal ceremony on Tuesday, which was attended by her son Prince Charles. Dame Sandra Mason became the nation's first president. Even though Barbados has cut ties with the Crown, it will remain in the Commonwealth.
The island nation of Barbados has declared Rihanna a national hero at its republican celebrations in Bridgetown.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old superstar would be conferred with the honour of National Hero of Barbados to cheers. Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who attended the formal inauguration of Barbados' first-ever president, Dame Sandra Mason, was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley.
"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions", the prime minister told Rihanna, making a reference to her 2012 chart-smashing single "Diamonds".
The singer was born on the Caribbean island and appointed Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary by her home country's government in 2018. She was tasked with promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.
The island nation of Barbados, which is located in the Caribbean Sea, has officially become a republic, ditching UK Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.
