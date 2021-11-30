'Shine Like a Diamond': Barbados Declares Rihanna National Hero as Island Becomes Republic - Videos
© AP Photo / Joel C RyanSinger Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
Barbados officially became a republic, removing UK Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in a formal ceremony on Tuesday, which was attended by her son Prince Charles. Dame Sandra Mason became the nation's first president. Even though Barbados has cut ties with the Crown, it will remain in the Commonwealth.
The island nation of Barbados has declared Rihanna a national hero at its republican celebrations in Bridgetown.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old superstar would be conferred with the honour of National Hero of Barbados to cheers. Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who attended the formal inauguration of Barbados' first-ever president, Dame Sandra Mason, was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley.
"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions", the prime minister told Rihanna, making a reference to her 2012 chart-smashing single "Diamonds".
#BREAKING - Barbadian songstress Robyn @Rihanna Fenty named as Barbados’ 11th National Hero.— Kevz Politics 🇧🇧 (@KevzPolitics) November 30, 2021
Fenty will be Barbados’ 2nd female National Hero
She will be given the title of Right Honourable - thus will be:
The Right Honourable Robyn Rihanna Fenty pic.twitter.com/2aLDHzXPwk
Rihanna is in Barbados as the island country is officially declared a republic pic.twitter.com/zE4zwjYeRm— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021
BREAKING: Rihanna is conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados by the prime minister pic.twitter.com/I036f4O2zx— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021
The singer was born on the Caribbean island and appointed Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary by her home country's government in 2018. She was tasked with promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.
