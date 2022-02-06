https://sputniknews.com/20220206/uks-queen-elizabeth-ii-celebrates-70-years-on-the-throne-1092782968.html

UK's Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates 70 Years on the Throne

This year's ascension anniversary is going to be the first the monarch will spend without her husband who died in 2021. 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

On 6 February, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.While the Queen typically chooses to mark the day at Sandringham, the estate where her father King George VI died, this year's anniversary is going to be the first she will spend without her husband who passed away last year.Hello! magazine's royal correspondent Danielle Stacey also observed that the Queen prefers to spend that day "privately, given that it also marks the anniversary of her father King George VI's death", and is "rarely seen in public on the anniversary of her accession".On the eve of Ascension Day, the Queen hosted a reception at Sandringham as she started her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.During the reception, the monarch cut a special cake that was decorated with the emblem of the Platinum Jubilee and was given gifts. The event was attended by representatives from local charities.One of the guests at the reception was Angela Wood, the person who helped create the original recipe for Coronation Chicken, "which was made in 1953 as Britain celebrated when the monarch was crowned at Westminster Abbey", as Reuters put it.On 6 February 1952, then-Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip were in Kenya on the first stop of a royal tour when news came in that King George VI had died.With the tour immediately cancelled, the princess returned to England and, after a meeting of the Accession Council, officially took up the title of Queen.

