International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/uks-queen-elizabeth-ii-celebrates-70-years-on-the-throne-1092782968.html
UK's Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates 70 Years on the Throne
UK's Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates 70 Years on the Throne
This year's ascension anniversary is going to be the first the monarch will spend without her husband who died in 2021.
uk
queen elizabeth ii
ascension
anniversary
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082856625_0:0:3195:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_13eee23bf9994a57376a3d649a85ce61.jpg
On 6 February, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.While the Queen typically chooses to mark the day at Sandringham, the estate where her father King George VI died, this year's anniversary is going to be the first she will spend without her husband who passed away last year.Hello! magazine's royal correspondent Danielle Stacey also observed that the Queen prefers to spend that day "privately, given that it also marks the anniversary of her father King George VI's death", and is "rarely seen in public on the anniversary of her accession".On the eve of Ascension Day, the Queen hosted a reception at Sandringham as she started her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.During the reception, the monarch cut a special cake that was decorated with the emblem of the Platinum Jubilee and was given gifts. The event was attended by representatives from local charities.One of the guests at the reception was Angela Wood, the person who helped create the original recipe for Coronation Chicken, "which was made in 1953 as Britain celebrated when the monarch was crowned at Westminster Abbey", as Reuters put it.On 6 February 1952, then-Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip were in Kenya on the first stop of a royal tour when news came in that King George VI had died.With the tour immediately cancelled, the princess returned to England and, after a meeting of the Accession Council, officially took up the title of Queen.
06.02.2022

06:00 GMT 06.02.2022
© REUTERS / Chris Jackson/Pool Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits ahead of the Queen's Speech in the House of Lord's Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament in London, Britain May 11, 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits ahead of the Queen's Speech in the House of Lord's Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament in London, Britain May 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© REUTERS / Chris Jackson/Pool
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
This year's ascension anniversary is going to be the first the monarch will spend without her husband who died in 2021.
On 6 February, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.
While the Queen typically chooses to mark the day at Sandringham, the estate where her father King George VI died, this year's anniversary is going to be the first she will spend without her husband who passed away last year.

"There isn't really a template for celebrating a British monarch's 70-year reign, because it's not happened before", BBC royal correspondent Sean Coughlan noted last month.

Hello! magazine's royal correspondent Danielle Stacey also observed that the Queen prefers to spend that day "privately, given that it also marks the anniversary of her father King George VI's death", and is "rarely seen in public on the anniversary of her accession".
© AP Photo / Leslie Priest, FileThis is a 2 June 1953 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey in London.
This is a 2 June 1953 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
This is a 2 June 1953 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey in London.
© AP Photo / Leslie Priest, File
On the eve of Ascension Day, the Queen hosted a reception at Sandringham as she started her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
During the reception, the monarch cut a special cake that was decorated with the emblem of the Platinum Jubilee and was given gifts. The event was attended by representatives from local charities.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends an event at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury England, Friday April 21, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
Queen Elizabeth Joked About Breaking Wind With World Leader, Media Says
11 November 2021, 13:47 GMT
One of the guests at the reception was Angela Wood, the person who helped create the original recipe for Coronation Chicken, "which was made in 1953 as Britain celebrated when the monarch was crowned at Westminster Abbey", as Reuters put it.
On 6 February 1952, then-Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip were in Kenya on the first stop of a royal tour when news came in that King George VI had died.
© AP PhotoIn this 1 September 1972 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose at Balmoral, Scotland, to celebrate their Silver Wedding anniversary. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, 9 April 2021.
In this 1 September 1972 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose at Balmoral, Scotland, to celebrate their Silver Wedding anniversary. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, 9 April 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
In this 1 September 1972 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose at Balmoral, Scotland, to celebrate their Silver Wedding anniversary. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, 9 April 2021.
© AP Photo
With the tour immediately cancelled, the princess returned to England and, after a meeting of the Accession Council, officially took up the title of Queen.
