Queen Elizabeth Joked About Breaking Wind With World Leader, Media Says

One may think that when world leaders and members of the royal family meet, they invariably discuss acute problems and if they find time to joke, it’s only about something intelligent, like stock markets, quantum mechanics, or asparagus; but it turns out they are quite like ordinary people and don’t mind joking about… farts.According to The Times, Queen Elizabeth II once quipped about breaking wind with a world leader, whose identity was not revealed. The incident occurred when the monarch was giving the politician a tour of her stables. Queen Elizabeth is a horse racing fan. Reports say she was taught riding when she was four years old and has since constantly practiced equestrian sports. Last year, she was pictured riding a pony during the lockdown.As the monarch showed the world leader her horses, one of the animals cut the cheese. According to The Times, Queen Elizabeth instantly joked: "I do apologise, your excellency". The politician joked too.The news comes amid rumours about US President Joe Biden finding himself in an awkward situation while meeting Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

