LIVE: Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
Queen Elizabeth Joked About Breaking Wind With World Leader, Media Says
Queen Elizabeth Joked About Breaking Wind With World Leader, Media Says
The report comes amid rumours that US President Joe Biden cut the cheese while meeting with the Queen's son Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the...
queen elizabeth ii
society
awkward moments
fart
One may think that when world leaders and members of the royal family meet, they invariably discuss acute problems and if they find time to joke, it’s only about something intelligent, like stock markets, quantum mechanics, or asparagus; but it turns out they are quite like ordinary people and don’t mind joking about… farts.According to The Times, Queen Elizabeth II once quipped about breaking wind with a world leader, whose identity was not revealed. The incident occurred when the monarch was giving the politician a tour of her stables. Queen Elizabeth is a horse racing fan. Reports say she was taught riding when she was four years old and has since constantly practiced equestrian sports. Last year, she was pictured riding a pony during the lockdown.As the monarch showed the world leader her horses, one of the animals cut the cheese. According to The Times, Queen Elizabeth instantly joked: "I do apologise, your excellency". The politician joked too.The news comes amid rumours about US President Joe Biden finding himself in an awkward situation while meeting Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.
queen elizabeth ii, society, awkward moments, fart

Queen Elizabeth Joked About Breaking Wind With World Leader, Media Says

13:47 GMT 11.11.2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends an event at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury England, Friday April 21, 2017.
Max Gorbachev
The report comes amid rumours that US President Joe Biden cut the cheese while meeting with the Queen’s son Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which is being held in Glasgow, Scotland.
One may think that when world leaders and members of the royal family meet, they invariably discuss acute problems and if they find time to joke, it’s only about something intelligent, like stock markets, quantum mechanics, or asparagus; but it turns out they are quite like ordinary people and don’t mind joking about… farts.

According to The Times, Queen Elizabeth II once quipped about breaking wind with a world leader, whose identity was not revealed. The incident occurred when the monarch was giving the politician a tour of her stables. Queen Elizabeth is a horse racing fan. Reports say she was taught riding when she was four years old and has since constantly practiced equestrian sports. Last year, she was pictured riding a pony during the lockdown.

As the monarch showed the world leader her horses, one of the animals cut the cheese. According to The Times, Queen Elizabeth instantly joked: "I do apologise, your excellency". The politician joked too.

"It is no problem, your majesty. I thought it was one of the horses”, the world leader said.

The news comes amid rumours about US President Joe Biden finding himself in an awkward situation while meeting Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.
