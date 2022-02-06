https://sputniknews.com/20220206/nyt-tens-of-thousands-will-die-millions-will-flee-if-russia-invades-ukraine-1092791258.html

NYT: 'Tens of Thousands' Will Die, Millions Will Flee If Russia 'Invades Ukraine'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The New York Times reported on Sunday of up to 50,000 possible deaths among civilians in the event of a military escalation in Ukraine... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

The NYT has reported, citing anonymous American officials, that Moscow was completing preparations for a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine. They also claimed the Russian forces could take the capital Kiev and topple President Volodymyr Zelensky in a matter of 48 hours.Such a "full-scale" conflict might claim the lives of up to 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and up to 10,000 Russian military personnel, the officials reportedly said, adding that the hostilities might also result in one to five million refugees - and most of them will head to Poland.Russia has been hit by a wave of media reports in recent months alleging that an "invasion" of Ukraine was "imminent". In the latest blunder, the news agency Bloomberg "inadvertently" published a pre-written headline about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soon thereafter deleted it, admitting the mistake. Bloomberg later stated that the incident was being investigated.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Bloomberg's false report demonstrates how dangerous the "aggressive statements" by the US and Western capitals are and that similar reports could lead to "irreparable consequences".The US and its allies have been claiming since November 2021 that Russia is amassing an invasion force on its western border, and intends to attack Ukraine. Russia, in turn, has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading anyone, stressing that NATO's military activity near its borders is a threat to Russia's national security.

