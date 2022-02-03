WaPo Claims US to Accuse Russia of Plotting a False Flag Attack to Justify Invasion of Ukraine

According to the paper: "The alleged operation the United States plans to expose would involve broadcasting images of civilian casualties in eastern Ukraine - and potentially over the border in Russia - to a wide audience to drum up outrage against the Ukrainian government and create a pretext for invasion, two of the people said. It was unclear if the casualties would be real or faked, one US official said."The accusation follows previous claims by the Biden administration of plans by Russian operatives to carry out sabotage operations or other false flag attacks in Ukraine, including alleged plans to orchestrate unrest that would topple the US-backed government in Kiev.The US has claimed since November 2021 that Russia is amassing an invasion force on its western border to prepare for an attack on Ukraine, which has grown increasingly hostile toward Moscow since the US-backed coup in 2014 that brought a right-wing nationalist government to power. However, Moscow has denied any plans for an attack and says its forces are engaged in drills on sovereign Russian territory.Indeed, Ukrainian leaders have also said the Russian force near the border is insufficient to form an invasion force and that such deployments by Moscow are both typical and legal. On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said Kiev was "ready to negotiate with Russia in any format to look for a diplomatic solution to a military conflict between our countries that has lasted for eight years already."Last week, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov accused the West of whipping up hysteria about a Russian invasion that isn't going to happen because “panic and fear is the most clickable."MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
