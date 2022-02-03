https://sputniknews.com/20220203/wapo-claims-us-to-accuse-russia-of-plotting-a-false-flag-attack-to-justify-invasion-of-ukraine-1092726744.html

WaPo Claims US to Accuse Russia of Plotting a False Flag Attack to Justify Invasion of Ukraine

WaPo Claims US to Accuse Russia of Plotting a False Flag Attack to Justify Invasion of Ukraine

The Washington Post newspaper claimed on Thursday, citing anonymous sources, that the White House planned to accuse Russia of intending to stage a false flag... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-03T17:07+0000

2022-02-03T17:07+0000

2022-02-03T17:24+0000

russia

ukraine

provocation

the washington post

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

According to the paper: "The alleged operation the United States plans to expose would involve broadcasting images of civilian casualties in eastern Ukraine - and potentially over the border in Russia - to a wide audience to drum up outrage against the Ukrainian government and create a pretext for invasion, two of the people said. It was unclear if the casualties would be real or faked, one US official said."The accusation follows previous claims by the Biden administration of plans by Russian operatives to carry out sabotage operations or other false flag attacks in Ukraine, including alleged plans to orchestrate unrest that would topple the US-backed government in Kiev.The US has claimed since November 2021 that Russia is amassing an invasion force on its western border to prepare for an attack on Ukraine, which has grown increasingly hostile toward Moscow since the US-backed coup in 2014 that brought a right-wing nationalist government to power. However, Moscow has denied any plans for an attack and says its forces are engaged in drills on sovereign Russian territory.Indeed, Ukrainian leaders have also said the Russian force near the border is insufficient to form an invasion force and that such deployments by Moscow are both typical and legal. On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said Kiev was "ready to negotiate with Russia in any format to look for a diplomatic solution to a military conflict between our countries that has lasted for eight years already."Last week, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov accused the West of whipping up hysteria about a Russian invasion that isn't going to happen because “panic and fear is the most clickable."MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

russia, ukraine, provocation, the washington post