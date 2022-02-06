https://sputniknews.com/20220206/nyc-mayor-eric-adams-apologizes-for-calling-former-white-police-colleagues-crackers-1092788665.html

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Apologises for Calling Former White Police Colleagues 'Crackers'

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Apologises for Calling Former White Police Colleagues 'Crackers'

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Apologizes For Calling Former White Police Colleagues 'Crackers'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams apologised on Saturday after a video resurfaced of him making controversial remarks about his white colleagues in the police force in 2019, and where he reportedly was announcing his plans for mayor.The video, leaked shortly after attending the funerals for NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who was shot dead in East Harlem, shows him speaking in front of an audience.At a press conference, the mayor apologised for the inappropriate comments, saying those words "should not have been used".The video was posted on Tuesday by Thomas Lopez-Pierre, the founder of BLM Real Estate Forum. He voted for Adams and supported his campaign, but has harshly opposed his recently announced anti-crime plan.

