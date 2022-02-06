Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/nyc-mayor-eric-adams-apologizes-for-calling-former-white-police-colleagues-crackers-1092788665.html
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Apologises for Calling Former White Police Colleagues 'Crackers'
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Apologises for Calling Former White Police Colleagues 'Crackers'
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Apologizes For Calling Former White Police Colleagues 'Crackers'
2022-02-06T04:08+0000
2022-02-06T04:22+0000
us
eric adams
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091426621_0:0:2730:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_176cda30c55d0d94944f0fdbde7395c9.jpg
New York City Mayor Eric Adams apologised on Saturday after a video resurfaced of him making controversial remarks about his white colleagues in the police force in 2019, and where he reportedly was announcing his plans for mayor.The video, leaked shortly after attending the funerals for NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who was shot dead in East Harlem, shows him speaking in front of an audience.At a press conference, the mayor apologised for the inappropriate comments, saying those words "should not have been used".The video was posted on Tuesday by Thomas Lopez-Pierre, the founder of BLM Real Estate Forum. He voted for Adams and supported his campaign, but has harshly opposed his recently announced anti-crime plan.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091426621_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_482fef1aa72c9b74cf6868f2d6860ae1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, eric adams, police

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Apologises for Calling Former White Police Colleagues 'Crackers'

04:08 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 04:22 GMT 06.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Andy KropaNew York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams appears on stage during the 25th anniversary of the Broadway musical "Chicago" at the Ambassador Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in New York.
New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams appears on stage during the 25th anniversary of the Broadway musical Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© AP Photo / Andy Kropa
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Eric Adams, who served as a police officer for over 20 years, was sworn in as the new mayor of New York City on the first of January. During his election campaign, the Democratic official pledged to revive a plainclothes police unit to fight crime, which put him at loggerheads with local members of the BLM movement.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams apologised on Saturday after a video resurfaced of him making controversial remarks about his white colleagues in the police force in 2019, and where he reportedly was announcing his plans for mayor.
The video, leaked shortly after attending the funerals for NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who was shot dead in East Harlem, shows him speaking in front of an audience.

"Every day in the police department, I kicked those crackers' a**", he said at the time. "Man, I was unbelievable in the police department with 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement".

At a press conference, the mayor apologised for the inappropriate comments, saying those words "should not have been used".

"Someone asked me a question using that comment and playing on that word. I responded in that comment, but clearly, these comments should not have been used, and I apologise not only to those who heard it, but to New Yorkers because they should expect more from me. That was inappropriate".

The video was posted on Tuesday by Thomas Lopez-Pierre, the founder of BLM Real Estate Forum. He voted for Adams and supported his campaign, but has harshly opposed his recently announced anti-crime plan.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese