Yellow Vests Hit the Streets of Paris to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Macron’s Policies

Sputnik is live from Paris as the Yellow Vests take to the streets to demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions and French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.Since 2 February in France, it has no longer been necessary to wear masks on the street; stadiums, arenas and other large-capacity places are now able to operate at full capacity. From mid-February, people will be allowed to eat and drink in stadiums and cinemas and on transport, as well as visit bars. Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Yellow Vests gather in Paris to demonstrate against COVID measures, economic policies
Yellow Vests gather in Paris to demonstrate against COVID measures, economic policies
Earlier, Paris announced that it will lift most of the nation's COVID-19 restrictions in February, although the requirements for a vaccine pass and indoor mask-wearing will remain.
Sputnik is live from Paris as the Yellow Vests take to the streets to demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions and French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.
Since 2 February in France, it has no longer been necessary to wear masks on the street; stadiums, arenas and other large-capacity places are now able to operate at full capacity. From mid-February, people will be allowed to eat and drink in stadiums and cinemas and on transport, as well as visit bars. Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.