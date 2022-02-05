Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Hit the Streets of Paris to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Macron’s Policies
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/yellow-vests-hit-the-streets-of-paris-to-protest-against-covid-19-restrictions-macrons-policies-1092768687.html
Yellow Vests Hit the Streets of Paris to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Macron’s Policies
Yellow Vests Hit the Streets of Paris to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Macron’s Policies
Earlier, Paris announced that it will lift most of the nation's COVID-19 restrictions in February, although the requirements for a vaccine pass and indoor... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-05T12:50+0000
2022-02-05T12:50+0000
europe
france
covid-19
yellow vest protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092775076_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e4b7af16a2334e48eb2271eb59f2fe96.jpg
Sputnik is live from Paris as the Yellow Vests take to the streets to demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions and French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.Since 2 February in France, it has no longer been necessary to wear masks on the street; stadiums, arenas and other large-capacity places are now able to operate at full capacity. From mid-February, people will be allowed to eat and drink in stadiums and cinemas and on transport, as well as visit bars. Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Yellow Vests gather in Paris to demonstrate against COVID measures, economic policies
Yellow Vests gather in Paris to demonstrate against COVID measures, economic policies
2022-02-05T12:50+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092775076_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7ad98ca7d33aa76413b86ba65c0d30e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, france, covid-19, yellow vest protests, видео

Yellow Vests Hit the Streets of Paris to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Macron’s Policies

12:50 GMT 05.02.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
Earlier, Paris announced that it will lift most of the nation's COVID-19 restrictions in February, although the requirements for a vaccine pass and indoor mask-wearing will remain.
Sputnik is live from Paris as the Yellow Vests take to the streets to demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions and French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.
Since 2 February in France, it has no longer been necessary to wear masks on the street; stadiums, arenas and other large-capacity places are now able to operate at full capacity. From mid-February, people will be allowed to eat and drink in stadiums and cinemas and on transport, as well as visit bars. Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese