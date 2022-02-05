https://sputniknews.com/20220205/yellow-vests-hit-the-streets-of-paris-to-protest-against-covid-19-restrictions-macrons-policies-1092768687.html

Yellow Vests Hit the Streets of Paris to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Macron’s Policies

Yellow Vests Hit the Streets of Paris to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Macron’s Policies

Earlier, Paris announced that it will lift most of the nation's COVID-19 restrictions in February, although the requirements for a vaccine pass and indoor... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-05T12:50+0000

2022-02-05T12:50+0000

2022-02-05T12:50+0000

europe

france

covid-19

yellow vest protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092775076_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e4b7af16a2334e48eb2271eb59f2fe96.jpg

Sputnik is live from Paris as the Yellow Vests take to the streets to demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions and French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.Since 2 February in France, it has no longer been necessary to wear masks on the street; stadiums, arenas and other large-capacity places are now able to operate at full capacity. From mid-February, people will be allowed to eat and drink in stadiums and cinemas and on transport, as well as visit bars. Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Yellow Vests gather in Paris to demonstrate against COVID measures, economic policies Yellow Vests gather in Paris to demonstrate against COVID measures, economic policies 2022-02-05T12:50+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, france, covid-19, yellow vest protests, видео