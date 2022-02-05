https://sputniknews.com/20220205/us-conducting-information-warfare-with-provocation-claims-russian-ambassador--1092765751.html

US Conducting Information Warfare With Provocation Claims: Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the United States is conducting an information warfare campaign with... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

"This lie is part of the information war against Russia," Antonov said on Friday when asked about claims Russia was preparing a propaganda video of a false-flag operation to allegedly justify an invasion of Ukraine. "Washington has been provoking the whole world for several months with statements that Ukraine is about to become a victim of 'Russian aggression'. However, there was a mistake, because there was no attack."Antonov emphasized that Russia is not going to attack any country, adding that Russia needs good relations with the Ukrainian people.Tensions around Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks, with NATO raising concerns over Russia's alleged military buildup near the Ukrainian border and urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Baltic states have already supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons.Moscow has denied the accusations, saying it reserves the right to move troops on Russia's sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also said NATO's plan to expand further eastward and warned such a move is a threat to its national security.

