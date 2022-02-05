https://sputniknews.com/20220205/trump-accuses-pence-of-colluding-with-rinos-to-get-biden-elected-as-quickly-as-possible-1092778750.html

Trump Accuses Pence of Colluding With RINOs to ‘Get Biden Elected as Quickly as Possible’

The former president ‘soft-launched’ a potential campaign for reelection in 2024 last month after spending over a year complaining about being robbed of... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

Former president Donald Trump has chimed in on former vice president Mike Pence’s suggestion that he “had no right to overturn the election” in the Republican’s favour during the 6 January Joint Session of Congress which certified Joe Biden’s victory.“Well, the Vice President’s position is not an automatic conveyor if obvious signs of voter fraud or irregularities exist. That’s why the Democrats and RINOs [‘Republicans in Name Only’] are working feverishly together to change the very law that Mike Pence and his unwitting advisors used on January 6 to say he had no choice,” Trump suggested.Trump’s comments followed Pence’s remarks at a meeting of the Federalist Society in Florida on Friday where he insisted that he did not have the legal power to challenge the 6 January rubber stamp certification of the 2020 presidential election results by Congress. “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone,” Pence said.Trump has spent months attacking Pence and other former members of his administration, insisting that the ex-veep “could have overturned the election” by rejecting the votes sent in by delegates from states where the Trump campaign claimed electoral manipulation allegedly took place. Trump believes the vice president had the power to throw out individual delegate votes under the “Electoral Count Act” of 1887.Pence refused to exercise this power and, in his capacity as chairman of the Joint Session of Congress, formally certified the vote to confirm the victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.Trump’s decision to pick the former Indiana governor as his vice president surprised some of his supporters back in 2016, given Pence’s neoconservative leanings, hawkish foreign policy positions and conventional ‘establishment’ status in Washington. The former vice president is just one of multiple former officials whom Trump has ended up feuding with, either while still in office or after stepping down.The House of Representatives’ Select Committee panel on the 6 January Capitol riot has categorized the violence as “coup attempt” and threatened to bring Trump up on criminal charges if it can be proven that he incited or somehow supported the unrest.The House probe is one of multiple fronts opened by Democrats in the battle to permanently ban Trump from ever again running for public office. In 2019 and again in 2021, the House impeached the president on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges, but he was cleared by the Senate, which could not rack up the two-thirds majority required to convict him. At various points, Democrats have also sought to use articles from the Constitution –recommending in early 2021 that Pence invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump on grounds that he is ‘unable to perform his duties’, and investigating whether he could also be barred from politics under the 14thAmendment for ‘aiding an insurrection.’So far, none of these efforts have stuck, and Trump has hinted repeatedly that he may run again. Recently, the Trump team has reported amassing a $122 million election war chest which can be used in the 2022 midterms and in 2024.

