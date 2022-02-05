Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/rescuers-try-to-save-5-year-old-boy-trapped-in-deep--narrow-well-in-morocco-1092781585.html
Rescuers Try to Save 5-Year-Old Boy Trapped in Deep & Narrow Well in Morocco
Rescuers Try to Save 5-Year-Old Boy Trapped in Deep & Narrow Well in Morocco
Since the well is only 45 centimetres in diameter at the top, rescuers have dug a tunnel to reach the boy. 05.02.2022, Sputnik International
A five-year-old Moroccan boy named Rayan who fell down a narrow 32-metre deep and has been stuck there for several days has finally been located by rescue teams, Al-Arabiya reports.According to the media outlet, the well, located in the boy's home village near Bab Bered in Chefchaouen province, is only 45 centimetres in diameter at the top, so rescuers have been forced to dig a tunnel alongside it in a bid to safely extract the boy.Meanwhile, the boy has reportedly been supplied with food, which has been lowered down to him, as well as water and oxygen.
18:58 GMT 05.02.2022
A view shows the site where rescuers are working to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco, in this still image taken from a video and obtained by Reuters on February 5, 2022.
A view shows the site where rescuers are working to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco, in this still image taken from a video and obtained by Reuters on February 5, 2022.
© REUTERS / SNRT NEWS/REUTERS TV
Andrei Dergalin
Since the well is only 45 centimetres in diameter at the top, rescuers have dug a tunnel to reach the boy.
A five-year-old Moroccan boy named Rayan who fell down a narrow 32-metre deep and has been stuck there for several days has finally been located by rescue teams, Al-Arabiya reports.
According to the media outlet, the well, located in the boy's home village near Bab Bered in Chefchaouen province, is only 45 centimetres in diameter at the top, so rescuers have been forced to dig a tunnel alongside it in a bid to safely extract the boy.
The digging was further complicated by rocks and the threat of landslides, with rescuers having to use steel pipes and concrete to reinforce the tunnel.
Meanwhile, the boy has reportedly been supplied with food, which has been lowered down to him, as well as water and oxygen.
