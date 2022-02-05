Rescuers Try to Save 5-Year-Old Boy Trapped in Deep & Narrow Well in Morocco

A five-year-old Moroccan boy named Rayan who fell down a narrow 32-metre deep and has been stuck there for several days has finally been located by rescue teams, Al-Arabiya reports.According to the media outlet, the well, located in the boy's home village near Bab Bered in Chefchaouen province, is only 45 centimetres in diameter at the top, so rescuers have been forced to dig a tunnel alongside it in a bid to safely extract the boy.Meanwhile, the boy has reportedly been supplied with food, which has been lowered down to him, as well as water and oxygen.
