Legendary Indian Singer Lata Mangeshkar Admitted to Hospital Again After Her Health Deteriorates
Legendary Indian Singer Lata Mangeshkar Admitted to Hospital Again After Her Health Deteriorates
05.02.2022
Known as India's nightingale for her melodious voice, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was again admitted to a hospital in Mumbai city of Indian state of Maharashtra on Saturday.Just a few days ago, the 92-year-old singer was reported to have recovered from both COVID-19 and pneumonia. The legendary singer began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her name in several Indian languages.She has won numerous honours including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke awards, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.Soon after the news about her deteriorating health condition broke, netizens flooded social media with prayers for her speedy recovery.
Legendary Indian Singer Lata Mangeshkar Admitted to Hospital Again After Her Health Deteriorates

10:23 GMT 05.02.2022
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to hospital on 11 January after testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier in November 2019, she was also treated by doctors for pneumonia.
Known as India’s nightingale for her melodious voice, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was again admitted to a hospital in Mumbai city of Indian state of Maharashtra on Saturday.

“Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under observation,” her doctor at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai – Dr. Pratit Samdani – said in a statement.

Just a few days ago, the 92-year-old singer was reported to have recovered from both COVID-19 and pneumonia.
The legendary singer began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her name in several Indian languages.
She has won numerous honours including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke awards, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.
Soon after the news about her deteriorating health condition broke, netizens flooded social media with prayers for her speedy recovery.
