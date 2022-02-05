https://sputniknews.com/20220205/legendary-indian-singer-lata-mangeshkar-admitted-to-hospital-again-after-her-health-deteriorates-1092770138.html

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to hospital on 11 January after testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier in November 2019, she was also treated by... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

Known as India’s nightingale for her melodious voice, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was again admitted to a hospital in Mumbai city of Indian state of Maharashtra on Saturday.Just a few days ago, the 92-year-old singer was reported to have recovered from both COVID-19 and pneumonia. The legendary singer began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her name in several Indian languages.She has won numerous honours including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke awards, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.Soon after the news about her deteriorating health condition broke, netizens flooded social media with prayers for her speedy recovery.

