India's Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19

The 92-year-old singer has recorded more than 30,000 songs in 35 Indian and foreign languages. She was honoured with the Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

india

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, also known as India's nightingale for her melodious voice, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus. She is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital.Lata's niece Rachna Shah confirmed the news to Indian news agency ANI, saying: "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep 'Didi' (as she is affectionately called) in your prayers."In November 2019, Lata was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Since the age of 13, Mangeshkar has been singing in Bollywood and has lent her voice to five generations of Bollywood actresses, including Madhubala, Nutan, Vyjayanthimala, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kajol, Preity Zinta, and many others.Some of her popular songs include "Aae Mere Watan Ke Logon", "Tere Liye" from the movie "Veer Zaara", "Lukka Chuppi" from "Rang de Basanti," "Jiya Jale" from "Dil Se", "Lag Jaa Gale" from "Woh Kaun Thi?" and many others.

News

