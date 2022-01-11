Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/indias-legendary-singer-lata-mangeshkar-hospitalised-after-contracting-covid-19-1092172336.html
India's Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19
India's Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19
The 92-year-old singer has recorded more than 30,000 songs in 35 Indian and foreign languages. She was honoured with the Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-11T09:03+0000
2022-01-11T09:03+0000
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092173718_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc2d2c3f06459ef3d0cb0f90302ad16.jpg
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, also known as India's nightingale for her melodious voice, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus. She is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital.Lata's niece Rachna Shah confirmed the news to Indian news agency ANI, saying: "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep 'Didi' (as she is affectionately called) in your prayers."In November 2019, Lata was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Since the age of 13, Mangeshkar has been singing in Bollywood and has lent her voice to five generations of Bollywood actresses, including Madhubala, Nutan, Vyjayanthimala, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kajol, Preity Zinta, and many others.Some of her popular songs include "Aae Mere Watan Ke Logon", "Tere Liye" from the movie "Veer Zaara", "Lukka Chuppi" from "Rang de Basanti," "Jiya Jale" from "Dil Se", "Lag Jaa Gale" from "Woh Kaun Thi?" and many others.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092173718_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_13f015481ff0e275371a0b02c0bffade.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india

India's Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19

09:03 GMT 11.01.2022
© AP Photo / RAJESH NIRGUDESinger Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 21, 2007
Singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 21, 2007 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© AP Photo / RAJESH NIRGUDE
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The 92-year-old singer has recorded more than 30,000 songs in 35 Indian and foreign languages. She was honoured with the Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema, for her contribution to the nation.
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, also known as India's nightingale for her melodious voice, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus.
She is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital.
Lata's niece Rachna Shah confirmed the news to Indian news agency ANI, saying: "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep 'Didi' (as she is affectionately called) in your prayers."
In November 2019, Lata was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.
Since the age of 13, Mangeshkar has been singing in Bollywood and has lent her voice to five generations of Bollywood actresses, including Madhubala, Nutan, Vyjayanthimala, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kajol, Preity Zinta, and many others.
Some of her popular songs include "Aae Mere Watan Ke Logon", "Tere Liye" from the movie "Veer Zaara", "Lukka Chuppi" from "Rang de Basanti," "Jiya Jale" from "Dil Se", "Lag Jaa Gale" from "Woh Kaun Thi?" and many others.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:03 GMTIndia's Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19
08:43 GMTProsecutors May Drop Ghislaine Maxwell Perjury Charge if Her Sex Trafficking Case Retrial Bid Fails
08:00 GMTSouth Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force
07:50 GMTChina Ready to Provide Assistance to Kazakhstan Within Its Capabilities, Foreign Ministry Says
07:36 GMTLabour Seeks to Force Vote on Scrapping VAT on Energy Bills to Tackle Cost-of-Living Crisis
07:14 GMTMoscow Slams West Calling Russia 'Aggressor' in Situation With Kazakhstan as Nonsense
07:07 GMTJapan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
07:04 GMT'New Normal?' Sweden's New Restrictions Motivated by Spread of Ordinary Flu Met With Discontent
06:57 GMTIran and US are Close to a Deal, As Both Realise They Have No Other Option, Says Expert
06:26 GMTSwedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO
05:55 GMTLive Updates: Nearly 10,000 People Detained in Kazakhstan Amid Unrest
05:34 GMTMission of CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Completed, Withdrawal Will Begin in 2 Days, Tokayev Says
05:23 GMTMet Police ‘In Contact’ With Cabinet Office Over BoJo Aide’s Leaked ‘BYOB’ Lockdown Party Invite
04:05 GMTEU Parliament President David Sassoli Dies at 65 After Hospitalization Over Severe Pneumonia
04:03 GMTTrump Lawyers Claim Immunity, Ask Judge to Toss Civil Suits Seeking Damages for Jan. 6 Riot
03:56 GMTRussian Embassy in Response to US Call to Withdraw Troops: Russia to Continue Drills
03:35 GMTUS Surgeons Transplant Pig Heart Into Human Patient in First-Ever Operation
03:21 GMTGOP Leader Vows to Oust Reps. Schiff, Swalwell & Omar From Panels if Republicans Retake House
03:06 GMTPower Outage Prompts Connectivity Setbacks at London Metal Exchange
02:23 GMTUS Supports ECOWAS Sanctions Against Mali's Military Authorities - State Dept.