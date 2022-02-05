Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Hit the Streets of Paris to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Macron’s Policies
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/deliverance-from-demons-watch-directed-by-god-us-pastor-burn-harry-potter--twilight-books-1092776273.html
Deliverance From Demons: Watch 'Directed by God' US Pastor Burn Harry Potter & Twilight Books
Deliverance From Demons: Watch 'Directed by God' US Pastor Burn Harry Potter & Twilight Books
The two world-famous sagas about magic and vampires – Harry Potter and Twilight – are no strangers to being accused of promoting withcraft or even satanism. 05.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-05T14:45+0000
2022-02-05T14:45+0000
us
tennessee
harry potter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105498/87/1054988781_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_b16a9c35b982805cbed3f7e04c50a863.jpg
A Tennessee church leader, Pastor Greg Locke of the Global Vision Bible Church, led a ritual burning of popular books including Harry Potter and Twilight because God "directed" him to do it.The event was held in the Nashville suburb of Mt. Juliet on Wednesday, drawing a large crowd of people, along with many viewers joining online – the ceremony was live-streamed on Facebook and titled "Deliverance from Demons."The book-burning ritual evokes another iconic book, written by Ray Bradbury – Fahrenheit 451 –that ponders the reasons and consequences of burning books as a social movement. Well, this novel also appeared to "take part" in the event, as a counter-protester held up copies of Fahrenheit 451 and On the Origin of Species and threw them into the fire, according to Nashville Scene.But best-selling fantasy books were not the only "victims" of the Wednesday event, with the pastor also inviting the crowd to destroy “tarot cards, Ouija boards, healing crystals, idol statues, spell books and everything else tied to the occult.” According to Locke, it is all "witchcraft, 100%."On top of this, when announcing the burning event, Locke blasted the Masonic Lodge as a "satanic cult," saying that everything that is connected to it "needs to be destroyed." The Masonic Lodge was quick to react to the pastor's remarks, condemning his rhetoric as "unacceptable."
tennessee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105498/87/1054988781_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_78844f126ea2f81dd53406f041d71cb3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, tennessee, harry potter

Deliverance From Demons: Watch 'Directed by God' US Pastor Burn Harry Potter & Twilight Books

14:45 GMT 05.02.2022
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamSotheby's director of the department of printed books and manuscripts Dr Philip Errington poses for photographers with a first edition copy of the first Harry Potter book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" containing annotations and illustrations by author J.K. Rowling, during a photocall organized for the media at the auction house's premises in London. (File)
Sotheby's director of the department of printed books and manuscripts Dr Philip Errington poses for photographers with a first edition copy of the first Harry Potter book Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone containing annotations and illustrations by author J.K. Rowling, during a photocall organized for the media at the auction house's premises in London. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The two world-famous sagas about magic and vampires – Harry Potter and Twilight – are no strangers to being accused of promoting withcraft or even satanism.
A Tennessee church leader, Pastor Greg Locke of the Global Vision Bible Church, led a ritual burning of popular books including Harry Potter and Twilight because God "directed" him to do it.
The event was held in the Nashville suburb of Mt. Juliet on Wednesday, drawing a large crowd of people, along with many viewers joining online – the ceremony was live-streamed on Facebook and titled "Deliverance from Demons."
“We have a Constitutional right and a Biblical right to do what we’re going to do tonight,” Locke said. “We have a burn permit, but even without one a church has a religious right to burn occultic materials that they deem are a threat to their religious rights and freedoms and belief system.”
The book-burning ritual evokes another iconic book, written by Ray Bradbury – Fahrenheit 451 –that ponders the reasons and consequences of burning books as a social movement. Well, this novel also appeared to "take part" in the event, as a counter-protester held up copies of Fahrenheit 451 and On the Origin of Species and threw them into the fire, according to Nashville Scene.
But best-selling fantasy books were not the only "victims" of the Wednesday event, with the pastor also inviting the crowd to destroy “tarot cards, Ouija boards, healing crystals, idol statues, spell books and everything else tied to the occult.” According to Locke, it is all "witchcraft, 100%."
On top of this, when announcing the burning event, Locke blasted the Masonic Lodge as a "satanic cult," saying that everything that is connected to it "needs to be destroyed." The Masonic Lodge was quick to react to the pastor's remarks, condemning his rhetoric as "unacceptable."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese