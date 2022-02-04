https://sputniknews.com/20220204/space-quality-mark-russian-tram-descends-from-orbit-in-viral-ad--video-1092759924.html

'Space Quality Mark': Russian Tram Descends From Orbit in Viral Ad – Video

The video promotes the trams made at a plant that is a subsidiary of Roscosmos, Russia’s state-owned equivalent of NASA. 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

A new tram made by the Ust-Katav Wagon-Building Plant in Russia was bizarrely unveiled on social media recently. The video in question shows a tram fitted with rocket engines descending from space and executing a perfect landing on tramway tracks in a city before transforming into...well, a tram. The space theme is probably due to the fact that the manufacturing plant promoted in the video is a subsidiary of Roscosmos, Russia’s state-owned corporation responsible for the country’s space programme.“Space quality mark,” a voice at the end of the video says.

