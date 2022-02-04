https://sputniknews.com/20220204/ohh-ffs-australians-roast-pm-morrison-for-washing-apprentices-hair-during-election-campaign-1092741520.html

'Ohh FFS': Australians Roast PM Morrison for Washing Apprentice's Hair During Election Campaign

'Ohh FFS': Australians Roast PM Morrison for Washing Apprentice's Hair During Election Campaign

In a recent opinion poll, the approval ratings of Scott Morrison dipped to their lowest point since 2018 over the mishandling of the Omicron wave and the... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-04T12:00+0000

2022-02-04T12:00+0000

2022-02-04T12:00+0000

australia

labor party (australia)

scott morrison

liberal party

economy

jobs

unemployment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092749135_0:772:2047:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_9fa0a0d3b9366bccc6e9e4963415d54e.jpg

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison encountered reproach from the opposition for carrying out what they described as an "election stunt" in Melbourne on Friday, when he washed the hair of an apprentice at a beauty salon.The prime minister was blamed for diverting the country's attention away from its real crises, such as vaccine shortages and a poorly fairing economy.During his election campaign, Morrison visited a local hair salon and offered to wash the hair of a 22-year-old woman, who got an apprenticeship there a year ago.Even as the young woman was impressed with Morrison's washing skills, locals have raised the issue of jobs. In reply, the prime minister highlighted a skills and training programme which had been allocated $7.1 billion, the "highest number seen in nation's history".Soon after the video started making the rounds on social media, Labor politician Steven Miles tore into Morrison, saying, "Maybe he could volunteer at one of the nursing homes unable to bathe residents because of a COVID outbreak?"The nation's old-age care centres are in bad shape due to soaring COVID infections and a shortage of workers. According to one estimate, there are more than 30,000 infections in senior care centres alone across the country.Another Labor politician, Catherine Renshaw, said that Labor's plan for 465,000 fee-free TAFE places would actually increase the number of hairdressers. "We've got a shortage; we need leadership, not photo-ops," she said.Kristina Keneally, the shadow Home Minister, poked fun at "desperate" Morrison for doing someone else's job.The photo opportunity has also not gone down well with the people facing a shortage of antigen kits, PPE, and vaccines amid poor economic conditions.Some people have also accused Morrison of diverting the internal feud of the Liberal Party that came to the fore after purported leaked messages show his cabinet minister describing him as a "complete psycho" and a "horrible, horrible man."Morrison's attempt to woo voters has come after the Liberals faced their worst polling results since the 2018 leadership change. The poll shows the coalition is trailing with a 56-44 behind the Labor Party.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

australia, labor party (australia), scott morrison, liberal party, economy, jobs, unemployment