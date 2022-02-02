https://sputniknews.com/20220202/scott-morrison-takes-a-hit-as-minister-allegedly-describes-him-as-psycho--horrible-man-1092690418.html

Scott Morrison Takes a Hit as Minister Allegedly Describes Him as 'Psycho' & 'Horrible Man'

The latest opinion poll indicates a significant slump in Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval rating as the public think his government has... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

Months ahead of the federal elections, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is reeling after alleged leaked conversations show one of his cabinet ministers labelling him a "complete psycho" and "horrible, horrible person."Local media has reported an internal feud within the Liberal Party. Several party members believe Defence Minister Peter Dutton is in a strong position to dethrone Morrison in the upcoming election.Dutton lost to Morrison by only five votes in 2018 and lost the Liberal leadership contest after the party decided to end Malcolm Turnbull's three-year stint as PM.However, Morrison tried to downplay talk of an "orchestrated hit" on Wednesday, saying he is confident the minister said to have made the "complete psycho" remarks is not in his cabinet, and therefore says there is no need to investigate the leaks.Peter van Onselen, Network Ten political editor, claimed the leaked text messages are between "a current Liberal cabinet minister" and former New South Wales chief Gladys Berejiklian."The minister is even more scathing, describing you as a fraud and 'a complete psycho.' Does this exchange surprise you? And what does it tell us?" Onselen said at the National Press Club during an election debate. Sensing a massive blow to the party's election chances over the purported chats, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has asked the minister to come forward and identify themselves before the party reveals their name."Three people know who this is. Did I say three? I meant 3,000. This is about one dinner and two bottles of red wine away from the whole world knowing who this is," he said to reporters.Morrison's ministers, including Foreign Minister Marise Payne, have denied making such remarks about the PM in a conversation with Berejiklian.Morrison's approval rating fell by five points in the latest opinion poll released on Monday. The survey conducted for the Australian newspaper shows opposition Labor leads the vote by 41-34 against the ruling coalition.

