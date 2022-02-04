https://sputniknews.com/20220204/loco-motive-alpaca-spotted-riding-subway-in-moscow-1092753776.html

Loco-motive: Alpaca Spotted Riding Subway in Moscow

Loco-motive: Alpaca Spotted Riding Subway in Moscow

The alpaca in the video looks like it's walking around unsupervised, although local media reported that the animal's owner eventually put it on a leash.

Commuters on the Moscow Metro got quite a surprise this week when an alpaca – a rare sight in Russia, to put it mildly – was captured on film riding the underground.In the clip that recently surfaced online, the woolly beast can be seen strolling casually along the train, appearing unfazed as passengers try to stroke it. Local media reported that the animal’s owner eventually put it on a leash. It's not known why the animal was let loose on the metro in the first place.

