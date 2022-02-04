https://sputniknews.com/20220204/bafta-2022-dune-the-power-of-the-dog-belfast-lead-the-nominations-1092742531.html

BAFTA 2022: Dune, The Power of the Dog, Belfast Lead the Nominations

It's going to be a starry night on 13 March as the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Arts honours the best of 2021's national and foreign films at... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

The nominations for the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) have left film buffs on the edge of their seat as they eagerly wait to discover who of their heroes of the silver screen are destined to win big.And the competition is tough: sci-fi epic 'Dune', starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya bagged the highest number of nominations - 11 - including for best film, cinematography, visual effects, costume design and original score for Hans Zimmer. This is followed by eight nominations for the psychological drama 'The Power of the Dog', directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch as menacing cowboy Phil Burbank.Actor Sir Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast', a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama that revolves around his childhood in Northern Ireland has bagged six nominations.Next up are Daniel Craig's final Bond outing 'No Time To Die', comedy-drama 'Licorice Pizza' starring musician Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, and musical romance 'West Side Story', each of which received five nominations and have got netizens in a real buzz.This is also a record year for the number of women who have been nominated.Contending for the Best Actress statuette are: Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in 'House Of Gucci', Alana Haim as Alana Kane in 'Licorice Pizza', Emilia Jones as Ruby Rossi in 'CODA', Renate Reinsve as Julie in 'The Worst Person In the World', Joanna Scanlan as Mary Hussain in 'After Love', and Tessa Thompson as Irene Redfield in 'Passing'.On the other side of the gender divide as Best Actor are: Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank in 'The Power of the Dog', Adeel Akhtar as Ali in 'Ali & Ava', Mahershala Ali as Cameron Turner in 'Swan Song', Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr Randall Mindy in 'Don’t Look Up', Stephen Graham as Andy Jones in 'Boiling Point', and Will Smith as Richard Jones in 'King Richard' This is the first BAFTA nomination for Smith who plays the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

