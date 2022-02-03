Registration was successful!
White House Press Secretary Holds Briefing Aboard Air Force One En Route to NYC
White House Press Secretary Holds Briefing Aboard Air Force One En Route to NYC
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that US forces carried out a successful counterterrorism operation in Syria which resulted in the death of... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast as the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing aboard Air Force One en route to New York City on Thursday, 3 February.The briefing is being held hours after the US President announced that the US military forces had successfully undertaken a counterterrorism operation in Syria's Idlib province that led to the elimination of top Daesh* leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. Biden is expected to provide more details on the operation later in the day. *Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
White House Press Secretary Holds Briefing Aboard Air Force One En Route to NYC

16:39 GMT 03.02.2022
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 5, 2021.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that US forces carried out a successful counterterrorism operation in Syria which resulted in the death of a top Daesh* leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.
Watch a live broadcast as the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing aboard Air Force One en route to New York City on Thursday, 3 February.
The briefing is being held hours after the US President announced that the US military forces had successfully undertaken a counterterrorism operation in Syria's Idlib province that led to the elimination of top Daesh* leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.
Biden is expected to provide more details on the operation later in the day.
© Ruptly
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
