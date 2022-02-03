White House Press Secretary Holds Briefing Aboard Air Force One En Route to NYC

Watch a live broadcast as the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing aboard Air Force One en route to New York City on Thursday, 3 February.The briefing is being held hours after the US President announced that the US military forces had successfully undertaken a counterterrorism operation in Syria's Idlib province that led to the elimination of top Daesh* leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. Biden is expected to provide more details on the operation later in the day. *Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
White House Press Secretary Psaki holds a briefing aboard Air Force One
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that US forces carried out a successful counterterrorism operation in Syria which resulted in the death of a top Daesh* leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.
Watch a live broadcast as the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing aboard Air Force One en route to New York City on Thursday, 3 February.
The briefing is being held hours after the US President announced that the US military forces had successfully undertaken a counterterrorism operation in Syria's Idlib province that led to the elimination of top Daesh* leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.
Biden is expected to provide more details on the operation later in the day.