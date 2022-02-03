https://sputniknews.com/20220203/rt-france-says-investigation-by-french-watchdog-was-planned-linked-to-ban-in-germany-1092722224.html

RT France Says Investigation by French Watchdog Was Planned, Linked to Ban in Germany

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - RT France on Thursday said that the investigation launched by the French watchdog was planned as part of a wider campaign against the... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, RT France chief Ksenia Fedorova said on Telegram that French media watchdog Arcom had launched an investigation into the broadcaster. She cited French magazine Challenges saying that a number of French associations had reported about omissions in the RT France's coverage, including stories on "yellow vests" and the situation in Syria and the Central African Republic.The chief editor mentioned that RT France has requested clarification from the watchdog, but has yet to receive any response.Earlier on Thursday, Russia banned Deutsche Welle's broadcast in the country in response to Germany's earlier ban of RT DE broadcast.

