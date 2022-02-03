Registration was successful!
Russia Shuts Down Deutsche Welle Broadcast in Response to Germany's RT DE Ban
Russia Shuts Down Deutsche Welle Broadcast in Response to Germany's RT DE Ban
Russia Shuts Down Deutsche Welle Broadcast in Response to Germany's RT DE Ban
Earlier, German media regulator MABB officially banned RT DE from broadcasting in Germany, claiming that it does not have the necessary permission. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
Russia is shutting down Deutsche Welle in response to Germany banning RT DE and is launching a procedure to recognise it as a foreign agent, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.Moscow will also draw up a list of officials involved in blocking RT DE's broadcast who will be barred from entering Russia, the ministry added. Earlier in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the ban of RT DE in Russia as an infringement on the freedom of speech.The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, noted that the OSCE has so far kept schtum over the decision of Germany to ban the broadcasting of RT DE. The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro did not see "anything" in this that could be of interest, Zakharova said.On 1 February, Germany's media regulator banned the broadcasting of RT DE in the country, stating that the broadcast organisers did not have the necessary permission. RT said that RT DE Productions would appeal the decision in court. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it was starting to implement retaliatory measures against German media accredited in Russia, as well as internet intermediaries who arbitrarily and unreasonably deleted the channel's accounts from their platforms.In December 2021, RT launched its 24/7 news service in German to broadcast live news, talk shows, and documentaries from studios in Moscow and Berlin. By that time, RT DE already ranked No. 1 among German-language media platforms by its interactions on Facebook. However, the company's YouTube account was deleted. German authorities launched an investigation into the broadcaster, and the European satellite operator was forced to prevent RT DE from broadcasting. Moscow has repeatedly slammed the decision to ban RT DE broadcasting as a "persecution of the media" and pledged retaliatory measures.
world, russia, rt, deutsche welle

Russia Shuts Down Deutsche Welle Broadcast in Response to Germany's RT DE Ban

13:26 GMT 03.02.2022 (Updated: 13:59 GMT 03.02.2022)
Being updated
Earlier, German media regulator MABB officially banned RT DE from broadcasting in Germany, claiming that it does not have the necessary permission.
Russia is shutting down Deutsche Welle in response to Germany banning RT DE and is launching a procedure to recognise it as a foreign agent, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"The correspondent's office of the German television and radio company Deutsche Welle in the Russian Federation has been closed," the ministry said, adding that all employees of the Russian bureau will lose their accreditation.
Moscow will also draw up a list of officials involved in blocking RT DE's broadcast who will be barred from entering Russia, the ministry added.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the ban of RT DE in Russia as an infringement on the freedom of speech.
The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, noted that the OSCE has so far kept schtum over the decision of Germany to ban the broadcasting of RT DE. The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro did not see "anything" in this that could be of interest, Zakharova said.
On 1 February, Germany's media regulator banned the broadcasting of RT DE in the country, stating that the broadcast organisers did not have the necessary permission. RT said that RT DE Productions would appeal the decision in court.
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it was starting to implement retaliatory measures against German media accredited in Russia, as well as internet intermediaries who arbitrarily and unreasonably deleted the channel's accounts from their platforms.
In December 2021, RT launched its 24/7 news service in German to broadcast live news, talk shows, and documentaries from studios in Moscow and Berlin. By that time, RT DE already ranked No. 1 among German-language media platforms by its interactions on Facebook. However, the company's YouTube account was deleted. German authorities launched an investigation into the broadcaster, and the European satellite operator was forced to prevent RT DE from broadcasting. Moscow has repeatedly slammed the decision to ban RT DE broadcasting as a "persecution of the media" and pledged retaliatory measures.
