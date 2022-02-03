Registration was successful!
International
Pentagon Spokesperson Briefs Reporters on US Raid in Syria That Resulted in Death of Daesh Leader
Pentagon Spokesperson Briefs Reporters on US Raid in Syria That Resulted in Death of Daesh Leader
Earlier, Kirby announced that US Special Operations forces had carried out a successful counterterrorism operation in Syria, which resulted in the killing of... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast as Pentagon Spokesman John F Kirby is holding a briefing in Arlington on Thursday, 3 February.The briefing is expected to focus on the US counterterrorism operation in Syria's Idlib province, which took place in the early hours of Thursday and resulted in the death of top Daesh* leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. The 45-year-old terrorist was considered to be the second "caliph" of the Daesh terrorist organisation, after its first leader, al-Baghdadi, was killed also in a US raid in 2019. *Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
News
us, pentagon

Pentagon Spokesperson Briefs Reporters on US Raid in Syria That Resulted in Death of Daesh Leader

17:45 GMT 03.02.2022
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon. File.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon. File. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Earlier, Kirby announced that US Special Operations forces had carried out a successful counterterrorism operation in Syria, which resulted in the killing of top Daesh* commander al-Qurashi.
Watch a live broadcast as Pentagon Spokesman John F Kirby is holding a briefing in Arlington on Thursday, 3 February.
The briefing is expected to focus on the US counterterrorism operation in Syria's Idlib province, which took place in the early hours of Thursday and resulted in the death of top Daesh* leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.
The 45-year-old terrorist was considered to be the second "caliph" of the Daesh terrorist organisation, after its first leader, al-Baghdadi, was killed also in a US raid in 2019.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
