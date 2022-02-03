https://sputniknews.com/20220203/pentagon-spokesperson-briefs-reporters-on-us-raid-in-syria-that-resulted-in-death-of-daesh-leader-1092723751.html

Pentagon Spokesperson Briefs Reporters on US Raid in Syria That Resulted in Death of Daesh Leader

Pentagon Spokesperson Briefs Reporters on US Raid in Syria That Resulted in Death of Daesh Leader

Earlier, Kirby announced that US Special Operations forces had carried out a successful counterterrorism operation in Syria, which resulted in the killing of... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-03T17:45+0000

2022-02-03T17:45+0000

2022-02-03T17:43+0000

us

pentagon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082272877_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aaebc083b3f39c64a8669e1c5e912eed.jpg

Watch a live broadcast as Pentagon Spokesman John F Kirby is holding a briefing in Arlington on Thursday, 3 February.The briefing is expected to focus on the US counterterrorism operation in Syria's Idlib province, which took place in the early hours of Thursday and resulted in the death of top Daesh* leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. The 45-year-old terrorist was considered to be the second "caliph" of the Daesh terrorist organisation, after its first leader, al-Baghdadi, was killed also in a US raid in 2019. *Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pentagon Spokesperson Briefs Reporters on US Raid in Syria That Resulted in Death of Daesh Leader Pentagon Spokesperson Briefs Reporters on US Raid in Syria That Resulted in Death of Daesh Leader 2022-02-03T17:45+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, pentagon, видео