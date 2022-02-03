https://sputniknews.com/20220203/patriots-owner-reportedly-threw-significant-temper-tantrum-after-tom-brady-snubbed-team-1092701779.html

Patriots Owner Reportedly Threw ‘Significant Temper Tantrum’ After Tom Brady Snubbed Team

Patriots Owner Reportedly Threw ‘Significant Temper Tantrum’ After Tom Brady Snubbed Team

Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, reportedly threw a “temper tantrum” after champion quarterback Tom Brady failed to mention the Pats in his... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-03T01:20+0000

2022-02-03T01:20+0000

2022-02-03T01:19+0000

tom brady

us national football league (nfl)

robert kraft

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107266/73/1072667347_0:0:5397:3035_1920x0_80_0_0_1ee9f26d9009ed946c2dcdc4a52b3b79.jpg

Ted Johnson, who previously served as a linebacker for the Patriots, spilled the beans on the alleged incident during an appearance on NBC Sports’ “Boston Sports Tonight.”However, as it turns out, Kraft was not the only member of the Pats Nation who took offense to the post.Scott Zolak, who played as a quarterback with the New England team between the 1991 and 1998 seasons, said on Tuesday on his radio show 98.5 The Sports Hub that Brady’s retirement announcement effectively served as a big “‘f’ you” to the Pats family.“He’s either one cold, calculating son of a b**** to where you can release that and say, ‘That’s it, that part of my life is done. This is my new venture. And it was Tampa Bay and now I’m just gonna thank those [people]. I already did New England, now I’m doing you’... this massive ‘f’ you to the fans,” Zolak said.“Tom is very calculated in everything he does. Everything is pre-programmed, pre-thought out. Tom doesn’t just omit someone for ‘Oh I forgot that. I’m going to come back and thank that person again.’ No. This is all pre-calculated.”Kraft released his own statement on Tuesday in response to the quarterback’s retirement in which he relayed that “words” simply could not “describe the feelings” he had for the former star Patriots player.“Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career,” the team owner said. “A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated.”But the love was snubbed in the Instagram post by the seven-time Super Bowl champ, who made repeated mentions of and thanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to whom he signed a two-year contract after quitting a 20 season-long relationship with the Pats in 2020. Brady also thanked the Glazer family, Bruce Arians, Jason Licht, and others within the Tampa Bay organization.The missing mention of the Patriots did not go unnoticed, in fact, netizens were more than quick to highlight the elephant in the room. However, in the end, Brady issued a separate statement that made full mention of his time with the Patriots team.Brady first signed to the New England Patriots in 2000, going on to win six Super Bowls with the team. He announced his retirement on Tuesday at the age of 44.

https://sputniknews.com/20220201/new-england-fans-stunned-angered-after-being-snubbed-in-tom-bradys-initial-retirement-message-1092668206.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

tom brady, us national football league (nfl), robert kraft